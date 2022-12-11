Russia’s apocalyptic nightmare

On February 24, the day the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, President Joe Biden, speaking in the East Room of the White House, said: The Russian military has launched a brutal assault on the Ukrainian people , without provocation, without justification, without necessity. It’s a premeditated attack.

Moscow’s view was markedly different. The Guardian quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an April 26 interview with Russian state media: NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and arms this representative. War means war.

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a major speech Oct. 27 that he had no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, NBC News reported at the same time that the threat was definitely there. Putin repeated the baseless accusation that Ukraine is building a dirty radioactive bomb to use against Russian troops. Putin warned: kyiv is looking for some kind of nuclear incident to inflate a new round of struggle against Russia.

President Joe Biden responded by asking, I think if he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the ability to use a nuclear weapon? NBC News reported.

Russia’s 2020 nuclear protocol is the reason. On June 2, the Russian government released a unique document outlining its perspective on nuclear escalation titled Basic Principles of Russian Federation State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence. According to an analysis of this document published in The diplomat by international security expert Ankit Panda, The Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation with the use of conventional weapons when the very existence of the State is in danger.

In other words, if Putin can sell any conflict as an existential threat to Russia, he thinks he can justify nuclear war.

According to this doctrine, the nuclear clock may have started ticking on October 1 when Ukrainian troops captured the strategic town of Lyman. Reuters observed that the capture came just a day after Putin proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, including Donetsk, where Lyman is located, and placed them under the Russian nuclear umbrella.

Reading a dictator’s mind is a difficult and dangerous business. But if Putin’s logic is moving the conflict in Ukraine toward nuclear war, it’s worth considering his most likely path.

Countdown to the apocalypse

The first step towards nuclear apocalypse is dezinformatsiya, disinformation to distort the facts in favor of Russia. This is fake news in Muscovite style.

The claim that Putin repeated on October 27 about Kiev’s intention to use a radioactive dirty bomb, which contains a core of high explosives to emit radiation, may be misinformation. CNN reported on October 23 that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the same accusation during a phone call to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Although unproven, it could later be used to justify Russian use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Vladimir Rezun, the former Soviet GRU officer known by his pseudonym Viktor Suvorov, revealed in his 1987 book, Spetsnaz: The Inside Story of Soviet Special Forces, that the second step in the escalation to nuclear war is for Russian special forces to go behind enemy lines to target important sites such as government agencies, armed forces installations and key communications facilities for destruction later by Russian missiles.

Armageddon day

A Russian nuclear disaster would probably start with a missile attack. Russian kinzhal (dagger) Hypersonic missiles with nuclear warheads flying at 10 times the speed of sound would be launched from air, sea and land to pulverize Ukrainian government and military installations and major cities.

Next, air assault troops would seize strategic sites like bridges, airbases, dams, and railroad tunnels. Fighter aircraft like the SU-34 would provide air cover for the attack; unmanned drones like the Granat-1 and Granat-2 prowled ahead to search for Ukrainian targets, defense one noted on March 1. CNN reported on October 13 that the Russians were already using Iranian drones to devastate Ukrainian cities like kyiv, Vinnytsia and Odessa.

The Russian artillery would open a massive barrage that would rumble before the ground attack. The final phase would be an armored charge by tanks, self-propelled artillery and infantry in armored personnel carriers, safe from nuclear contamination. The Russian infantry would wear protective suits to get out of their vehicles and fight the stunned Ukrainians. Attack helicopters like the KA-52 Hokum would provide support.

The attack could be launched from Belarusian territory, where the Ukrainian army would least expect it. On October 10, Reuters reported that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he had ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near Ukraine.

Ukraine is not a nuclear power and would not be able to respond to an escalation like the one described above. If that is Putin’s path to nuclear conflict, his only bet is on the strength of the West’s alliance with Ukraine. He would know that any attempt at nuclear aggression against the United States or its NATO allies would result in the destruction by American nuclear missiles of him and his elegant Grand Kremlin palace in Moscow. But what response would come from a nuclear attack on kyiv?

The Erdoğan option

The doomsday clock, if it has begun to tick, can always be stopped. But it will take a referee who can save face. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could be such a figure. Erdogan has come to international attention as a Muslim head of state trying to bring about peace in Ukraine, a Christian country. On March 10, Euractiv Television in Brussels reported that Erdogan had brought together Russian and Ukrainian delegates at the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Turkey. On July 22, together with UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres, Erdogan made possible the export of grain from Ukraine to help the terrible famine in East Africa. UN News called it a beacon of hope. On September 22, Reuters reported that it had brokered a surprise prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, which Turkish NTV News hailed as an important step towards ending the war.

Although a November 13 bombing in Istanbul by Kurdish militants derailed hopes of a conference there on November 25, Erdogan is still moving quickly to end the war in Ukraine. On November 14, just a day after the bombing, Reuters reported that William Burns, the head of the CIA, had met Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR in Ankara, to try to defuse the chance that Russia will use the battlefield. nuclear weapons in Ukraine. On December 1, CNN reported that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said negotiations to bring home US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan in exchange for two Russians detained in the United States, could lead to a concrete agreement, a prophecy that proved true, at least in the case of Griners, last week. Such prisoner exchanges between the United States and Russia have always marked a thaw in relations.

The year 2023 will mark the centenary of the birth of the Turkish Republic on October 29. According to the CIA’s World Factbook, modern Turkey was founded in 1923 from the remnants of the Ottoman Empire by national hero Mustafa Kemal, who was later honored with the title Atatürk, or Father of the Turks. A postponed peace conference in Istanbul would be an ideal way for Erdogan, who sees himself as Ataturk’s successor, to mark the centenary year. If Erdogan holds such a meeting, it is likely that Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be seated at the conference table. Biden is also expected to attend the event. As another US President, John F. Kennedy, said of Russia in his inaugural address on January 20, 1961, never negotiate out of fear. But let us never be afraid to negotiate.

John F. Murphy is a Fellow of the Command and General Staff College Foundation at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and the Albert LePage Center for History in the Public Interest at Villanova University. He wrote this for The Dallas Morning News.

