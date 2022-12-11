prime minister narendra modi inaugurates various projects in nagpur

On December 11, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged taxpayers to speak out against those politicians who were trying to sabotage the economy for selfish ends.

A country cannot advance by shortcuts. Some parties tend to indulge in shortcut politics for selfish ends. The parties that adopt this shortcut are the greatest enemies of the country whose aim is simply to come to power by making empty promises. As India works on goals for the next 25 years, these political parties out of selfishness want to destroy the economy, Prime Minister said, speaking at the inauguration of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Nagpur.

Mr Modi alleged that previous governments had sacrificed taxpayers’ money for the sake of ballot-banking politics and corruption.

The Prime Minister has launched and inaugurated a host of development projects worth 75,000 crores including the first phase of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, or the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project named after the late founder of Shiv Sena, Bal Thackery.

Mumbai-Nagpur Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Highway Phase I is a 520 km stretch of road linking Nagpur with the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

While the Samruddhi highway has long been a pet project of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (who gave it the impetus when he was CM), the foundation stone for the AIIMS facility was laid by the Prime Minister Modi in 2017.

Both projects would be essential to the development of the Vidarbha region in the near future, in addition to helping to cement the BJP’s political grip on their Maharashtra stronghold.

Today’s launch of the projects is a testament to how quickly the dual-engine government [Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP] works in Maharashtra. These projects provide a holistic view of infrastructure in the state. The Samruddhi highway will connect 24 districts in the state. This will boost the economic prospects of farmers, creation of new industries apart from creating new employment opportunities, said Mr. Modi, noting that the launching and inauguration of development projects worth Rs. 75,000 crores would give new direction and energy for the progress and prosperity of Maharashtra.

The prime ministers’ speech was also aimed at bolstering the government of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis ahead of crucial Maharashtra civic elections after Mr Shindes’ intra-party revolt split the Shiv Sena and toppled Uddhav’s three-party government Thackerays Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) earlier this year.

The timing of the inauguration of the highway named after Bal Thackeray (Uddhav Thackeray’s father) is also significant given that Mr. Shinde and Mr. Uddhav Thackeray are embroiled in a bitter feud over the legacy of the Shiv Sena split ahead of the high stakes. Mumbai Civic Body or BMC Poll.

Apart from the inauguration of the expressway, Mr Modi inaugurated Nagpur’s sixth Vande Bharat Express and the first phase of the Nagpur Metro Rail Project. He also laid the foundation stone for Phase II of the metro project and took a ride on the metro between Zero Mile Freedom Park and Khapri stations with some students.

Stressing the need for a long-term vision for regional development, Mr Modi, unnamed, criticized the inefficiency of former Congress-NCP governments in the state alluding to massive cost overruns of 400 crore to 18,000 crore from Gosikhurd Dam in Bhandara district.

India cannot afford to lose the opportunity offered by the fourth industrial revolution today. At some point in the recent past, even South Korea was a poor country and Singapore was an ordinary island nation, but they changed their fortunes due to the adoption of superior infrastructure. These countries have not resorted to political shortcuts by looting their taxpayers’ money, the prime minister said, castigating opposition parties’ anti-development and vote-banking policies.

The inauguration of the projects by Mr Modis comes at a time when the Shinde-Fadnavis government is facing criticism from the opposition MVA for losing expensive projects like Vedanta-Foxconn to neighboring Gujarat.

In their respective speeches, Mr. Shinde and Mr. Fadnavis targeted Mr. Thackerays Sena.

Remarking that the Samruddhi highway was not just a highway but a game changer that would be known as the lifeline of Maharashtra, Mr Shinde said the quality of its roads was even better than that of German highways.

Speaking about the hurdles in land acquisition for the project, the CM said: There were a lot of difficulties in this project with severe opposition to land acquisition. Many people [Leaders of Thackerays Sena] tried to get this project blocked. But Devendra Fadnavis showed a firm resolve to start the project when he was CM. Today we are working together, Mr. Shinde said, while highlighting the potential job creation that would occur once the highway is completed.