The Twitter Files: Deleting Donald Trump





The Big Picture – By Glynn Wilson –#TheTwitterFiles

WASHINGTON, DC — If I had a bank account like Elon Musk, I could very well be hanging out somewhere around Palm Beach, Florida this weekend, as it’s expected to hit 80 degrees for maximum in the sun.

Donald Trump should be in a cold, dark jail cell somewhere in upstate New York. Instead, he’ll likely hit the links this weekend, along with Ye and some of his neo-Nazi friends, while Musk lies in bed at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco where the high will only hit around 53 on Sunday and it’s raining.

According to footage of him circulating on social media, he doesn’t seem to like the sun anyway, prompting some conspiracy theorists to speculate that Musk is, in fact, a vampire. Or maybe just a bot.

Here, just north of the nation’s capital, it’s hovering around zero, but should hit around 44 hours in the afternoon. To stay warm and not be bored to death in this slow Christmas news as New York Times staff go on strike, bringing in a giant rat named “Scabby” to stop line breakers from picketing to cross, I’m keeping my Twitter account open for now. Just to see what all the sound and fury is about. Which seems to mean next to nothing.

Friday night, as I was consuming the last homemade chili reheated in a new 2-liter slow cooker and looking for a movie to watch on Netflix, my Twitter notifications went off. Damn it! Why can’t we take a break from sensational clickbaits this time of year? I would rather watch “A Very Murray Christmas”.

But no! There was Matt Taibbi, the former promising heir to the throne of Hunter Thompson Gonzo Journalism, bidding on Musk (for big bucks of course) and tweeting about Hunter Biden’s laptop and alleged photos of cock. Which, of course, the new Republican House leadership promises to get to the bottom of — all the way — after being sworn in in January.

Obviously, these are desperate times.

As I was writing this, a sad e-mail has just arrived from The Times strikebreakers, with the following headline: “Why it’s so hard for men to make close friends.”

Oh good? I don’t remember ever having this problem. It’s just that as they get older, they seem to keep dying.

Meanwhile, back at the Twitter Light Brigade, engaged in a lost charge to return Trump to his divine throne, there was @mtaibbi with a new thread. I am not joking.

The Twitter Files: THE WITHDRAWAL OF DONALD TRUMPPart 1: October 2020 – January 6

1. WIRE: The Twitter FilesTHE WITHDRAWAL OF DONALD TRUMPPart 1: October 2020 – January 6

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Let me say first that this is the dumbest way I have ever seen to release an alleged investigative news scoop. But this is the condition set by Musk. It would make “secret Twitter files” available, but only if the story was posted in tweets first.

I guess that’s his strategy to bring traffic back to a platform that’s losing subscribers faster than the rats jumped out of the sinking Titanic after it hit the iceberg. Do you think Musk even knows how hard he just hit the ice? His fortune is rapidly diminishing.

The latest mega star to upload his data and delete his account was Elton John, who made the news when Taibbi and a few of his fellow so-called journalists were going through the hacker staff’s Twitter posts and preparing to kick everyone’s Friday night off with a tweet action.

Elton John @eltonofficialDec 9“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I have decided to stop using Twitter, given their recent policy change that will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.

All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I have decided to stop using Twitter, given their recent policy change that will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.

— Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 9, 2022

Obviously, these people are all turned on by Aderall and meth. Who else would spend Friday night in San Francisco posting old Twitter posts?

I’m sure some of their friends on the Google campus and in the Facebook compound on One Hacker Way were taking their pills and sniffing lines and pouring Russian vodka to witness the biggest event in hacking history since Steven Bannon, the Mercers and Cambridge Analytica mined the personal data of 20 million Facebook users and used it to generate enough fake news about Hillary Clinton’s emails to get Trump elected president in 2016.

Judging by the lukewarm reaction, though, and the total yawns on Facebook, it looks like most of the country must have been watching Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Even Democrats who haven’t totally gone on Christmas vacation seemed much more concerned about Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema becoming an independent, or maybe they were just zoned out on the couch watching @MileyCyrus shaving @JimmyFallon’s beard on “The Tonight Show” on NBC.

But you know me. I opened an IPA, launched one, and took the Twitter bait.

For an hour and a half, I read each tweet as it came in, inserting relevant comments, trying to bring sober intelligence into the conversation. But how are you going to get people who are super fast and get their information from 144-bit characters to click on a link and read a story about how to create a working communication system?

Part III: How to create a working communication system to save democracy and the planet

The biggest real story to come out of this is obvious to me, but apparently no one else.

Fuck Hunter Biden’s laptop and dick pics. What these staff conversations show is that hackers have absolutely no business being in charge of a billion dollar communications system used by millions of people around the world. Yes, they were literally trying to set up a moderation system on the fly to try and prevent a fascist takeover of the United States of America – with no idea what they were doing or any real clues as to how to do.

Out there on the left coast, in LaLa Land 3,000 miles from the real action, they still think they were just engaged in preventing a little misinformation or misinformation in tweets. Although they were warned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security to arrest him.

Mind you, this was an FBI and HSD run by Trump appointees, so before you go on a rant against the swamp or the deep state, consider that.

If there’s a scandalous story here anywhere, it’s that Trump’s own team was trying to muzzle him after he spoke out against the 2020 election results and started a seditious plot and to incite a violent insurrection to overthrow the government of the United States. from within — when he was president and commander-in-chief!

None of those who tried to shape this flawed system of moderation had ever heard of Ostrom’s model, named after Elinor Ostrom, an American political economist who was the first of only two women to win the Nobel Prize. of Economics for his “analysis of economic governance, in particular the commons.

Ostrom has identified eight “design principles” for the stable management of local commons. This research is well known in international relations circles. The Obama administration used it to push what was called “soft” cultural power to promote democracy around the world, while tightening sanctions against rogue states like Iran and North Korea. The United States does not only have military power and economic power. We have cultural power, and it is possible to use it to foster democracy and work to make the planet more habitable for humans in the future.

Maybe if Twitter founders Biz Stone, Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams, Noah Glass – with Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook – hadn’t dropped out of college and maybe researched something other than how to manipulate people’s psychology to make money by typing code, we wouldn’t be in this mess.

But I followed, waiting to see if there might be any explosive news to hyperventilate in this thread.

The best parts came when Taibbi shared the message from Twitter staff when Trump bounced his first tweets. Then came the creation of the bots to monitor him, and then the final straw – when Trump was banned from posting and kicked off Twitter.

It seemed like the climax they were headed for, as if it were a scandal of epic proportions, the very idea that Trump was the first head of state to be banned on a social media platform.

#LockThemUp all of Trump’s followers were screaming at those gay, progressive Democrats hacking for Twitter, ooh, that left-wing cabal that always had it for a simple, innocent conservative Republican.

My reaction?

“Bounce his stupid ass, yes!”

“Yeah, and the country rejoices!”

Yeah, and the country rejoices! https://t.co/pyWNAjxDFB

— Glynn Wilson (@GlynnWilson1) December 10, 2022

Then: “Real moderation was born…”

It wasn’t pretty and should have been planned ahead, but…

That’s the historical significance and topical salience of it.

My next response: “If only they had known about Ostrom’s model.”

When they finally stopped, and Taibbi said, “More is coming. Good night all.”

I cracked another IPA, took another hit and wrote:

“Thanks Chien. They’re stopping for the night. Surely we have better things to do on a Friday night.

And then tweeted this photo of Miley.

She and Snoop Dogg and Dolly Partin and others could save the world if they took my advice to produce public service music videos to make condoms cool, especially in Africa and India.

World population hits eight billion people: is that really something to celebrate?

___

