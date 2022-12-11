Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Maharashtra Samriddhi Mahamarg





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Phase – I of the Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg in Nagpur which covers a distance of 520 kilometers and connects Nagpur and Shirdi. The Prime Minister tweeted: “We are committed to providing top quality infrastructure and the Mahamarg between Nagpur and Shirdi is an example of this effort. Inaugurated this modern road project and also drove on the Mahamarg. I am sure this will help in the further economic progress of Maharashtra. The Prime Minister was welcomed upon his arrival and was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari. The Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project is a major step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of improving connectivity and infrastructure across the country. The 701 km highway, which is being constructed at a cost of around Rs 55,000 crore, is one of the longest highways in India and traverses all 10 districts of Maharashtra and major urban areas of Maharashtra. Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik. The highway will also help improve the connectivity of 14 other adjacent districts, thereby facilitating the development of about 24 districts in the state, including Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra regions. In line with the overall objective of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under the PM Gati Shakti programme, the Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist sites like the caves of Ajanta Ellora, Shirdi, Verul and Lonar. Samruddhi Mahamarg is supposed to be a game changer by giving a major boost to Maharashtra’s economic development. All images: GDP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autocarpro.in/news-national/pm-narendra-modi-inaugurates-phase-1-of-maharashtra-samriddhi-mahamarg-113572 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos