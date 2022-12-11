Wignyo Rahadi tells President Joko Widodo that he loves his Kediri Ikat fabric clothing designs

Kediri (beritajatim.com) -The original literature of the city of Kediri, namely Ikat Kediri, is one of the clothing materials worn by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. The clothes were worn by the number one person in Indonesia at the opening of one of the biggest international exhibitions in Indonesia. Namely Trade Expo Indonesia.

The clothes were designed by the famous designer Wignyo Rahadi. Where Wignyo Rahadi himself also showcased his work at Dhoho Street Fashion 7th. Wignyo said he received clothing orders from President Joko Widodo, several ministers, ambassadors and other honored guests for the Indonesian Trade Expo event.

“As a designer, I determine the fabric to use. After so many choices, I got interested in woven kediri,” he said on Saturday (10/12/2022) at Bandar Kidul Weaving Village.

The choice of Kediri Woven Fabric chosen by Wignyo also received a positive response from President Joko Widodo. Garments made from Ikat Kediri weaving designed by Wignyo Rahadi were favored by the president. It is his greatest achievement. “Thank God he likes it. Even when the event ended and he met the former US Secretary of Defense, he was still using the Kediri Ikat weave. This is the biggest achievement for me” , did he declare.

The mayor of Kediri, Abdullah Abu Bakar, is also proud that many famous personalities have worn this woven fabric. According to him, this has had a positive impact as kediri tie weaving is gaining more recognition and orders for kediri woven weaving are increasing. The Kediri City Government and the Kediri City Dekranasda are strongly committed to introducing this unique fabric of Kediri City. One of them is through Dhoho Street Fashion, which collaborates with well-known Indonesian designers.

“Alhamdulillah, more and more well-known personalities are looking at the woven kediri we have. Even yesterday, Korean actors also used Ikat Kediri. I am happy that woven kediri ikat is gaining more and more recognition, even though orders are increasing now,” he said. [nm/kun]