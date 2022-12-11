UK Prime Minister Sunak faces new demands from his grumpy party





Two groups worry about party leadership

Sunak has stabilized the government but faces discontent

Lawmakers unhappy with high taxes, party democracy LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) – Britain’s Conservative politicians launched two campaigns on Sunday to address concerns over party and government leadership, the latest challenge to new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s attempts to unite a fractured party. The Conservative Party has already ousted two Prime Ministers in 2022 – Boris Johnson and Liz Truss – and trails the opposition Labor Party in the polls by double digits, with another national election due in 2024. Sunak became prime minister in October when Truss resigned after less than two months. His chaotic tenure was mortally damaged when his fiscal plan of unfunded tax cuts lost market confidence. Sunak reversed those plans and instead raised taxes, reassuring financial markets but antagonizing some conservative lawmakers. “In the recent budget, the government has decided to tax the British public at levels not seen since the end of the Second World War,” a group of 40 Conservative lawmakers wrote to Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt on Sunday. “We need to be able to reassure our constituents, who are worried about the cost of living crisis, that every penny of taxpayers’ money spent on their behalf is getting value for money and not being wasted.” The group, which calls itself conservative Way Forward, said it would release a report on Monday outlining 7 billion pounds ($8.58 billion) of ‘waste’ that could be disposed of, allowing the government to cut taxes or to spend more on front-line services. Sunak’s first six weeks as prime minister have been quieter than those of his predecessor, but wayward backbench lawmakers have already forced political concessions on housing construction targets and onshore wind farms. It also has to deal with the impact of rising energy bills, a cost of living crisis and industrial action that will disrupt hospitals and transport in the run-up to Christmas. A separate group – the Conservative Democratic Organization – was also launched on Sunday with the aim of ‘taking back control’ of the party on behalf of party members, after Johnson and Truss were ousted – and Sunak selected – by the House Party . Both Johnson and Truss were chosen by a vote of around 170,000 Conservative Party members. The group, backed by former Home Secretary Priti Patel, said lawmakers’ selection of Sunak, just weeks after members voted for Truss, “finally ended members’ faith in any existing party democracy within the Conservative Party”. ($1 = 0.8160 pounds) Reporting by Alistair Smout. Editing by Jane Merriman Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

