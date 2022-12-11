Why the Republican Party just can’t leave Trump





The knives were especially out for Ronna McDaniel, the current Republican National Committee Chair, an ultra-Trump loyalist who announced she was running again for the party’s top job. Internal communications obtained by POLITICO revealed internal party debate over its performance.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel throws hats to the public at a rally for President Donald Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan on March 28, 2019. | Paul Sancya/AP Photo

No RNC chairman in the history of the entire party has gone as long as Ronna McDaniel without seeing at least one winning election season, Erick Erickson, the conservative radio host, wrote on Twitter. She took the job in 2017, and the GOP has lost every election cycle since.

McDaniel will draw at least some challenges when RNC members meet to determine the presidency when they meet in California next month. Although Zeldin considered but declined to run against her, Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committee member whose company represents Trump, issues a challenge. The same goes for Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and election denier. But McDaniel is favored in Republican circles to win a fourth term; McDaniel has a letter endorsing his candidacy signed by more than half of the committee members, so the outcome, as Zeldin complained, may be pre-cooked.

Notably, however, all of McDaniels’ potential challengers are Trump loyalists like her. More establishment types remain completely sidelined in the party, despite electoral failures by the former president and his allies.

To understand why Trump and McDaniel have such staying power, I called Michael Steele, former RNC chairman and former lieutenant governor of Maryland, who broke with Trump and endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020, but is still a Republican.

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele attends the Democratic National Convention in September 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Steele explained that in the years since Trump’s arrival on the political scene, MAGA loyalists have come to dominate the party apparatus, particularly at the state level. So even if some national politicians and party members want to go in another direction, it is not so easy to change course.

If you look at state organizations, it was the MAGA strain of republicanism that became dominant, Steele explained. And they’re willing to change the rules, they’re willing to ignore an insurrection, dismiss it as political talk. All this stuff coming out of the national party is a reflection of what’s going on inside the party across the states.

The post-term recriminations are a signal that dissent is growing, Steele said, but there are few signs that it’s enough to loosen the former presidents’ grip on the party. He estimates that Trump is the party’s 2024 candidate at 80%. Which means the fortunes of the Republican parties are still firmly tied to Trump, for better or for worse.

A party will not survive if it is obsessed with the ramblings and musings of a person who is essentially not a Republican, not a Conservative, but has used those two values ​​very effectively to secure his political power, says Steele. And there were plenty of people inside the party willing to compromise those values ​​for him to do so.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel speaks at a fundraiser at Cipriani in New York alongside President Donald Trump in December 2017. | Susan Walsh/AP Photo

This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

Siders: Despite all the criticism McDaniel has drawn on her holiday performance during her tenure, it looks like it will be difficult for anyone to dislodge her. Why is that?

Steele: Ronnas isn’t stupid. She walked out and got 100 signatures of approval from all 168 RNC members. So now it becomes a question of whether one of those 100 people takes it off for someone else, which is a really hard thing to do? The reality is that she had the support of the past president, she has the support of at least 100 members in writing, and she was able to pretty much provide the members with what they wanted.

So when you look at this new effort around his potential re-election, to me that signals that at least some of the members are sick of all the losses because they were promised a lot of wins. She was not able to deliver on this subject.

Siders: So why does she still seem to have the support of a majority of the RNC?

Steele: Probably a lot of people who themselves are very into Trump know that’s the person of Trump. Trump hasn’t come out and indicated that he thinks the party should go in a different direction, or that he has someone else he wants in that job. It served well providing the coverage Trump needed to pay his legal bills, pay personal bills for the Trump family out of RNC funds, which I have always found problematic.

The reality is that the RNC changed the rules to help Trump avoid major challenges in round 20, or even somehow gild the lily to help him get the nomination in 16, to prevent others, like the Sen. Ted Cruz, who wanted to have a ground challenge because people still believed he wasn’t the best candidate to run in the fall election.

Siders: McDaniel was handpicked by Trump. But how did the RNC come to be so dominated by Trump loyalists in the first place?

Steele: Well, they were home grown. There were people inside the party who liked it, and after this 16 cycle, they started taking control of the state parties. These MAGA leaders started to take control of the state parties, which meant they became chairmen and members of the national committee and women of the committee, which meant they could sit on the committee. So you have this process where, through state-level elections, Trump supporters were bolstered by other Trump supporters getting elected. And if you look at state organizations, it’s the MAGA strain of republicanism that has become dominant. And they’re willing to change the rules, they’re willing to ignore an insurrection, dismiss it as political talk. All this stuff coming out of the national party is a reflection of what’s going on inside the party across the states. Ronna does not go on national television and refer to an insurgency by our government as typical political speech unless there is sentiment within the party that supports that view.

Siders: It looks like a growing number of Republicans, after the midterm elections, are starting to sour on Trump. Do you have any idea of ​​a change within the RNC?

Steele: There are quite a few. Were party people. Why are we at the party? To win the elections. And when you don’t win, when you field the kind of candidates that were running, you start to realize the limitations that someone like Trump brings to the game. Yeah, the base loves him. Yes, some of our major donors love it. But there comes a time when you have to balance that with whether or not you win the election. And in the process of not winning, you become less and less of a political factor, and you become more and more marginalized by these types of candidates that we’ve seen over the last two cycles.

Siders: But the RNC itself is still Trump, right?

Steele: As far as I know, yes.

Siders: Why couldn’t he get away from him?

Steele: Because harshly, 30% of the Republican base doesn’t want that, and when the state party operations are run by those same people, they’re not going to walk away from Trump that easily. So what does the national president do? How does she navigate this space? And a party will not survive if it is obsessed with the ramblings and the musings of a person who is essentially not a Republican, not a conservative, but has used those two values ​​very effectively to ensure his political power. . And there were plenty of people inside the party willing to compromise those values ​​for him to do so. And so, for Ronna, the challenge for her is what do you do? Well, she answered that question for me when Donald Trump told her to stop using Romney’s name. And she did. I knew then where this was going to lead.

Siders: Do you think it’s time for McDaniel to move on?

Steele: She doesn’t win elections. Shit, I got fired after getting the most spots in almost 100 years. So I don’t know how you justify it. I mean, sure, you might not like my style or the way I talked about things, but damn I know how to win campaigns, if that’s your standard. If that’s not your standard anymore, okay, then she stays. To be clear, it’s not just her, it’s also the States Parties. I mean, the 168 members of the RNC like to sit around and think they’re blameless for a lot of the crap that goes on inside the party. But they are just as guilty and problematic in dealing with some of these things as anyone else. And so, you can’t just isolate it. It’s easy to do, because it’s the chair. But in the end, 168 members also have a say in this.

Siders: Does it even make a difference then, for the leadership of the RNC, if they are re-elected?

Steele: Probably not. Someone walks in, what will they do differently? We had an autopsy, we spent all that money after 2012, only to ignore it when Trump said, I don’t do that, I don’t say that. No, I don’t want to reach out to Hispanics because I think Mexicans are murderers and rapists. And the party said nothing. So I don’t know what firing Ronna is going to win the party at this point unless someone comes in and leaves, you know what, shut down Trump Inc. inside the GOP , and Trump will be no different than any other candidate whos been announced for the presidency this cycle. And if he steps out of line, I’ll slap his hand. This person does not emerge from this group of leaders within the party.

Siders: What difference will it make in the 2024 presidential primary that the RNC was shaped so much by Trump?

Steele: It’s going to make a huge difference. I’ve spoken to people who privately wish and hope that Trump is sitting in a holding cell somewhere by the time we reach 24, right? So that tells me the level of anxiety people within the party have about Trump being allowed to roam the political landscape freely for the next 18 months. And I don’t know how the party exorcises this demon, because if you want to heal yourself, you have to want to get better, right? And if you’re not willing to do the things that are necessary to make you better, to help you get better, you’re going to stay sick.

Siders: You endorsed Joe Biden 2020. How likely are Republicans to nominate a more traditionalist Republican in 2024?

Steele: I would say the odds are about 20%. It’s 80% Trump or someone who’s cut that fabric yet, not going to sell across the country. Because remember, we can’t walk away from our self-imposed task. You can’t put on a clean shirt and think no one notices the smell that’s still there. We have done too much. We have said too much. The deafening silence on the heels of Trump having dinner with Nazis and anti-Semites. I mean come on.

