PM Modi buys metro ticket in Nagpur, rides with school children. Watch | Latest India News

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a metro ride from Freedom Park to Khapri in Nagpur to dedicate Phase I of Nagpur Metro to the nation. It will signal two metro trains – from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua Line) – at Khapri Metro Station. In a video shared by the official BJP Twitter account, the Prime Minister can be seen interacting with students during his subway ride.
Modi has also interacted with people in the start-up sector and citizens from other walks of life, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
After leaving the Metro, it will also lay the foundation stone for Nagpur Metro Phase II, which will be developed at an estimated cost of more than 6700 crore. Nagpur Metro Phase I was developed at a cost of over 8650 crore, according to a government statement.
Later today, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate AIIMS Nagpur to the nation and lay the foundation stone for the railway projects. AIIMS Nagpur, for which it also laid the foundation stone in July 2017, was established under the central sector program Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.
AIIMS Nagpur is a hospital with state-of-the-art facilities, with OPD, IPD, diagnostic wards, operating theaters and 38 departments covering all major specialties and super-specialties of medical sciences. The hospital provides modern healthcare facilities to the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and is a boon to the surrounding tribal areas of Gadchiroli, Gondia and Melghat, the statement said.
During the public service in Nagpur, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station, which will be redeveloped at a cost of approximately 590 crores and 360 crores respectively. The Prime Minister will dedicate the government maintenance depot, Ajni (Nagpur) and the Kohli-Narkher section of the Nagpur-Itarsi third line project to the nation, the statement added.
