Fourth Edition ‘Twitter Files’ Shows Top Twitter Execs Changed Their Rules To Ban Donald Trump – OutKick





Another day, another fascinating episode of the Twitter Files.

Over the past week, Twitter feeds from independent journalists have revealed details about the company’s former management.

They didn’t do well.

The first round examined the disturbing decision to delete the story from Hunter Biden’s laptop. Naturally, the institutional left mostly downplayed the news since it benefited their political party.

But Musk and the files kept coming.

The second round, posted by Bari Weiss, showed that Twitter repeatedly engaged in “shadow ban” accounts.

READ: NEW TWITTER FILES POST SHOWS TWITTER SHADOW BANNED USERS WHILE LYING ABOUT IT

Of course, former CEO Jack Dorsey and other company executives had officially denied banning anyone from politics.

The third episode revealed the process that led to their labeling and silencing of former President Donald Trump.

Unsurprisingly, he revealed that a group of far-left activists within the company prioritized politics over free speech.

READ: TWITTER FILES EPISODE THREE GOES INTO DETAIL ON DONALD TRUMP’S DECISION TO SILENCE

Now, the fourth episode has been posted by Mike Shellenberger, another freelance journalist.

And it started right away.

Shellenberger posted that “senior Twitter executives” were specifically looking to create justifications to ban Trump and “seek policy change for Trump alone.”

On January 7, senior Twitter executives:

– create justifications to ban Trump

– seek policy change for Trump alone, distinct from other political leaders

– express no concern for freedom of expression or the democratic implications of a ban

This #TwitterFiles is flagged with @lwoodhouse

Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 10, 2022 Twitter executives targeted Trump

This revelation alone is enough to show that the company’s executives specifically targeted him.

Former President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

And it’s not entirely surprising that they did, given the hatred that much of the media and the militant left had for the former president.

But Shellenger showed how excited they were to create new policies to get him off the platform.

Around 11:30 a.m. PT, Roth relays some news to his co-workers that he’s excited to share.

GUESS WHAT, he wrote. Jack just approved a repeat offender for civic integrity.

The new approach would create a system in which five infractions (“strikes”) would result in a permanent suspension. pic.twitter.com/F1KYqd1Xea

Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Yoel Roth, who leveraged a doctoral thesis on using Grindr to essentially lead Twitter’s “Trust and Safety” team, couldn’t hide his excitement.

Roth essentially directed the company’s execution decisions, sidelining Dorsey.

He almost certainly contributed to what happened next.

Trump banned for inconsistent policies

A few days after Jan. 6, Twitter permanently banned Trump because of the way his tweets were “received and interpreted.”

Except a little over a year ago, they specifically said they didn’t use intent to determine bans.

On J8, Twitter says its ban is based on “specifically how [Trump’s tweets] are received and interpreted.

But in 2019, Twitter said it “did not attempt to determine all potential interpretations of the content or its intent. https://t.co/2jW1s5pH4W pic.twitter.com/8gZwIDtyUQ

Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

But that’s exactly what they did in Trump’s case.

The blatant inconsistency was clearly committed with intent. Leaders knew they contradicted their own policies, but didn’t care, because it took the wrong Orange Man off the platform.

That’s what was happening on Twitter before Musk took over. Twitter employees made enforcement decisions on the fly, based on the political orientation of the user.

Republicans had their tweets flagged or deleted, while Democrats like Eric Holder immediately removed their tags.

Trump is banned for unevenly applied policy, while Nancy Pelosi is allowed to be an “election denier” without punishment.

Musk may have paid too much for Twitter, but we’re all reaping the benefits of his purchase. Everyone knew they were hopelessly biased, but seeing how dishonest they are is almost too good to bear.

