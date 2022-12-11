Imran Khan’s party threatens to dissolve Punjab and KPK assemblies if government does not announce election dates by December 20





Pakistani Party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday warned the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that it would dissolve the assemblies in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if the date of the next elections general was not announced by December 20. “Imported government leaders don’t want polls and they don’t know how to run the country,” former information minister and PTI vice president Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

He criticized members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led ruling coalition, saying the affairs of the country are not managed by appointing ministers and making foreign visits.

“If the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) does not come up with a formula for holding general elections by December 20, the Punjab and KP assemblies will be dissolved,” Chaudhry said.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement or PDM is a coalition of political parties currently in power in the country. Khan’s PTI is in power in the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chaudhry said Pakistan needs political stability which is not possible without a stable government.

He said the general election process in the two provinces will be completed by March 20 and that the PTI has full confidence from its allies on the matter.

Earlier, Chaudhry said that Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi suggested extending the date for the dissolution of the provincial assemblies.

On December 5, Elahi said he did not see an election taking place in the next four months.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said: “The elections cannot take place for four months; the federal and provincial governments need time to work and the elections could be delayed even after October of the ‘next year”.

On Friday, the PML-N challenged Khan to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies without delay, saying the federal government was ready to hold polls in the two provinces in 90 days.

Earlier this month, Khan had warned that he would dissolve the assemblies of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces led by his party if the federal government led by Prime Minister Sharif did not sit down for talks and announce not the dates of the general elections.

Khan, 70, announced last month that his lawmakers would resign from provincial assemblies as he withdrew a threat to march on the capital Islamabad saying it would bring destruction.

The federal government led by the PML-N has threatened to impose governor’s rule in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khan, the former cricketer-turned-politician, who was ousted as prime minister in April this year after a no-confidence motion passed in the National Assembly, is seeking to hold a new general election in Pakistan.

However, the federal government under Prime Minister Sharif opposes holding elections now.

The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

