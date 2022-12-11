Erdogan tells Putin to evacuate Kurdish forces from northern Syria





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday that it was imperative for the Kremlin to eliminate Kurdish forces from northern Syria. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Erdogan has threatened to launch another military incursion into northern Syria to repel Kurdish forces he blames for the November bombing that killed six people in Istanbul. A 2019 deal between Moscow and Ankara ended another ground offensive by establishing a 30-kilometre (19-mile) safe zone to protect Turkey from cross-border attacks from Syrian territory. Erdogan accuses Russia – a key player in the Syrian conflict that backs President Bashar al-Assad – of failing to follow through on the deal. Erdogan told Putin in a phone call on Sunday that it was important to clear (Kurdish fighters) from the border at a depth of at least 30 kilometers, his office said. Erdogan said it was a priority, the Turkish presidency said. Some of the Kurdish forces are stationed in areas under Russian military control. Others fought with the United States against IS extremists. Moscow and Washington have exerted diplomatic pressure on Ankara not to launch a new ground campaign. Turkey has been bombarded from Kurdish positions near the border with artillery fire and drone strikes since November 20 in response to the bomb blast. But it has yet to deploy major forces to support those it has already stationed in the area. Kurdish groups deny any involvement in the Istanbul attack. Read more: Iraq condemns Iranian and Turkish attacks on Kurdistan region Iran warns of further action against Kurdish threats in neighboring Iraq Raisi urges Iran to thwart enemy during visit to Kurdistan protest hub

