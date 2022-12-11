The Trump campaign that isn’t





Four weeks after declaring his candidacy for the White House in 2024, former President Trump appears to be a candidate in name only.

Trump announced his third presidential campaign Nov. 15 from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, delivering a lengthy speech in which he said he was seeking to return to the Oval Office to make America great and glorious again. .

Since then, Trump has held no official campaign events. He didn’t visit early voting states, make any major staffing announcements or do much to scare off potential rivals.

Instead, he has made headlines for controversies, including having dinner with a white nationalist and calling for the rules of the Constitution to be suspended to redo the 2020 election.

The failed launch has fueled chatter that Trump is politically as weak as he has ever given others weighing the 2024 campaigns more food for thought.

His announcement and post-announcement went terribly, a former Trump campaign adviser said, pointing to Republican Herschel Walker’s defeat in the Georgia Senate runoff on Tuesday as the latest negative development.

Trump advances

The Trump campaign launch itself came at a time when many Republicans, including some of his own advisers, were urging him to delay at least until after that vote.

Disappointing midterm results for Republicans, due in part to key losses to Trump-backed candidates in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin and now Georgia, had driven some into the orbit of former presidents to call to wait until there is a clearer case for his candidacy.

Instead, Trump pushed ahead with his launch. While there’s still plenty of time on the calendar, what followed didn’t quite look like a campaign building momentum or clearing the ground.

Trump has called on a handful of staffers for the operation, including Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, but there is no clear campaign manager.

He did not leave Florida for any campaign events. He addressed the Republican Jewish Coalition virtually in Las Vegas while several other possible 2024 candidates attended in person. Trump did not hold a rally in Georgia to support Walker, but instead held a conference call amid fears his presence would turn off independent voters.

There have been no major political deployments or campaign infrastructure announcements in the weeks since Trump launched his candidacy. His only impromptu speech was at a gala at Mar-a-Lago, when he took a microphone to decry the appointment of a Justice Department special counsel to investigate his conduct now that he is officially a candidate for a position.

The general lack of activity has only fueled speculation among some Trump critics that the early announcement was intended to potentially insulate the former president from possible indictment for his handling of classified documents.

Meanwhile, Trump has generated an avalanche of bad headlines with his private meetings and social media comments.

Republicans have widely condemned his meeting with rapper Ye and Nick Fuentes, both of whom have embraced virulently anti-Semitic rhetoric, and the latter of whom is a Holocaust denier.

The former president again drew condemnation from his own party, albeit more subdued, when he suggested the country should ignore the Constitution and redo the 2020 election or hand him over to the White House due internal communications that showed Twitter employees deciding to limit a story about President Bidens’ son, Hunter, to the fall of 2020.

Last week, a New York jury found the Trump Organization guilty of tax evasion, and a federal appeals court halted the appointment of a special counsel to conduct an outside review of seized White House records. at Mar-a-Lago which included top secret files and classified government documents.

“Ready to win”

Despite all that, Trump and his team believe the former president remains the candidate to beat in any GOP primary.

President Trump entered the race three weeks ago ready to win and he’s going to do exactly that no amount of wishful thinking from the media or the consulting class will change him, said Taylor Budowich, head of MAGA Inc. ., a Trump-aligned super PAC. . He is building one of the most talented teams in American politics, and he is the only person in the country who is ready and able to reverse Americas decline.

In the meantime, other potential candidates are building their own infrastructure as they weigh a 2024 campaign.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has made several visits this year to New Hampshire, Iowa and South Carolina, the top three primary states. And Republican agents have formed a super PAC in support of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), who would meet with major donors in the coming weeks.

Republican strategists widely agree that Trump should always be treated as the frontrunner in any GOP primary given his dedicated voter base that gives him a solid floor of support. A recent poll also showed that Trump is still the preferred candidate for many voters, especially in a vast divided field.

Can I take a flu or RSV test at home? GOP members who spurned Jan. 6 panel could be referred to ethics committee

A YouGov-Yahoo poll taken Dec. 1-5 found that 35% of voters would support Trump in a 2024 GOP primary, followed by 30% who said they would support DeSantis. Twelve percent of respondents said they weren’t sure who they would support, while 5% said they would support Pence.

The same poll also found Trump losing a hypothetical rematch with President Biden, 45% to 42%, underlining many party members’ fears of nominating Trump a third time. The early weeks of the Trump campaign did little to allay those worries.

It’s crystal, crystal, crystal, said former chairman Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) in an interview with SiriusXM this week. We lose with Trump if we stay with Trump. If we abandon Trump, we start winning elections. So I think he just showed that he is what he is, and that’s not a reflection on our democracy.

