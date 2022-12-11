How Trump avoided disclosing eight loans on his ethics filings





BLACKED: Donald Trump leaves an event in the East Room of the White House on October 6, 2017. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump failed to include at least eight loans in the financial disclosure reports he filed as president. Although one of those omissions caused a dust with ethics officials and a second may have violated the law, the other six were legally excluded from the filings, which are meant to give the public an understanding of finances. officials, but are so riddled with flaws. that they only offer a partial picture, hiding deals involving family members and partners.

We definitely learned from him that reporting requirements aren’t good enough, said Virginia Canter, who worked as an associate White House attorney in the Clinton and Obama administrations and is now chief ethics adviser. for a watchdog group called Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

Here, Forbes outlines the eight missing loans, along with the rules that allowed the former president to exclude them from his documents.

Creditor: Uncertain Borrowers: Donald Trump and Vornado Realty Trust Trumps Share: $285 Million

The former president owns a 30% stake in 1290 Avenue of the Americas, a giant office building in midtown Manhattan, alongside publicly traded Vornado, which owns the remaining 70%. In 2012, the partners worked with Deutsche Bank, UBS, Goldman Sachs and the State Bank of China to borrow $950 million. The lenders then sold the debt in the form of commercial mortgage-backed securities. Even though Trump’s 30% share of debt was $285 million, making it one of the largest loans in his portfolio, he didn’t have to disclose it in his federal filings, as he held the debt through a partnership and was not personally responsible for it.

Creditors: MetLife, Pacific Life Borrowers: Donald Trump and Vornado Realty Trust Trump’s share: approximately $170 million

Trump is also partnering with Vornado at 555 California Street, an office building in San Francisco. Federal ethics laws did not require the former president to disclose debt related to that building, but neither his interest in 555 California Street nor that of 1290 Avenue of the Americas was a secret. Vornado has shared information about both properties in its public filings. The partners used insurers MetLife and Pacific Life to borrow against the San Francisco tower in 2011. Shortly after Trump left in 2021, JPMorgan Chase helped refinance the property, shifting the debt burden from around $530 million to $1.2 billion and allowing the former president to suck up around $160 million.

Creditor: Daewoo Borrower: Donald Trump Trump’s share: $20 million

Through entities he wholly owned, Trump owed $19.8 million to a South Korean outfit named Daewoo while campaigning in 2016, according to internal Trump Organization records. Five and a half months into his presidency, he wrote off that debt, which never appeared on any of his financial disclosures and was hidden from the public until Forbes revealed it a week ago. . Federal law requires officials to disclose personal loans, but it does not require them to list loans to their businesses unless the officials are personally liable for those loans. It is unclear whether Trump personally guaranteed Daewoo’s debt, making it unknown whether he broke the law or simply exploited a loophole. The Trump Organization did not respond to questions about the debt.

Creditor: City National Bank Borrowers: Donald Trump and Phil Ruffin Trumps share: $15 million

In September 2016, as the Trump campaign entered its final stages, the real estate mogul and his billionaire partner Phil Ruffin borrowed $30 million against a Las Vegas property they own as part of a partnership. at 50-50. A month later, Trump poured $10 million in cash into his presidential campaign. Financial disclosure reports include a page for liabilities, but no record of debt was there. Proof of the loan, however, appeared at the local recorders’ office in Clark County, Nevada. Trump and Ruffin paid for it in 2018.

Creditor: Donald Trump Borrower: Eric Trump Trump’s share: $2 million

Forbes revealed last month that Donald Trump held claims on his three eldest children while in office. These loans never made it onto its federal disclosures because office holders do not have to list the claims of immediate family members. I think the leniency is that they don’t want to embarrass someone’s younger brother, explained Walter Shaub, who once served as director of the Office of Government Ethics.

Creditor: Donald Trump Borrower: Ivanka Trump Trump’s share: $1.5 million

Months after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 2004, Ivanka Trump bought a deeply discounted condo from her father, using money that apparently also came from her father. Ivanka left New York a dozen years later to join her father in the White House, where she and her husband Jared Kushner both served as advisers to the president. The ethical rules allowed all three to exclude the intra-family loan from their declarations.

Creditor: Donald Trump Borrower: Donald Trump Jr. Trump’s share: $1 million

Family finances have sparked controversy in the Trump and Biden administrations. Yet the public was unaware of the loans between Donald Trump and his eldest children, who all appear to have borrowed money early in their careers to buy apartments in Trump-branded buildings.

Creditor: Michael Cohen Borrower: Donald Trump Trump’s share: $130,000

Former Trump lawyer paid porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000. Because Trump ultimately reimbursed Cohen, the Office of Government Ethics made it clear that the president should have listed the arrangement as a liability in his 2017 financial disclosure report. The office’s acting director contacted the Department of Justice, who didn’t seem to care much about the omission, and Trump eventually included a footnote about it in his 2018 disclosure. I think it should have been disclosed, Canter says, but I think any loan that he was personally responsible for, you know he owed a bank, would have been a much clearer case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/danalexander/2022/12/11/how-trump-avoided-disclosing-eight-loans-on-his-federal-ethics-filings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos