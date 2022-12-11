Iranians denounce China’s endorsement of UAE land claim

A joint statement at the end of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia provoked a strong reaction from Iranians who interpreted it as a betrayal of Beijing.

In the statement, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Chinese side referred to three small islands in the Persian Gulf that Iran took as historical territory in 1971, but which the United Arab Emirates claims as its own.

After Britain withdrew its forces from the region and decided to give independence to the small Arab littoral emirates, the Iranians Mohammad Reza Shah decided to take control of the Great and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Mousa. The United Arab Emirates had just been formed and there was a serious political and military vacuum on the Arab side of the Persian Gulf.

Among others, the closing speech of the meeting attended by GCC dignitaries as well as visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping, said: “The leaders affirmed their support for all peaceful efforts, including the initiative and efforts of the United Arab Emirates to achieve a peaceful solution to the question of the three islands. ; Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, through bilateral negotiations in accordance with the rules of international law, and to resolve this matter in accordance with international legitimacy.”

Iran’s official news agency did not translate this part of the statement in its report on the GCC meeting, but Iranians on social media were already harshly criticizing their government for a major failure. They asked clerical leaders what exactly was wrong to get its ally, China, to agree to such a statement.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56%"/> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.0156%"/>

An aerial view of the island of Abu Musa in the Persian Gulf

Later Saturday, Tehran had no choice but to start reacting. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet“The three islands in the Persian Gulf are inseparable parts of Iran and part of the eternal possessions of our homeland. We strongly insist on the need to respect the territorial integrity of Iran.” The Foreign Ministry also invited the Chinese ambassador to Tehran to a meeting and expressed dissatisfaction with the statement.

Opponents of the Islamic Republic have argued for decades that Tehran should establish normal relations with the West and not isolate itself by relying on meager support from China and Russia. Now these critics have found the perfect example to blame the government for putting itself in this last humiliating position.

Following the release of the statement, former Iranian diplomat Abdolreza Faraji Rad told Entekhab news site in Tehran: “China is unlikely to do the same to Iran following this statement. I never imagined before that China would ever take a step against Iran’s interests .”

Faraji Rad added, “If this trend in China’s behavior continues, in less than a decade China will cause Iran as much concern as America.” The former diplomat also said, “It looks like China has given up on its 25-year cooperation agreement with Iran.”

Foreign policy commentator Diako Hosseini tweeted“Xi Jinping’s contribution to the GCC statement on the three islands was hostile behavior against Iran’s territorial integrity and against China’s claim not to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries Summoning the Chinese ambassador to the Foreign Ministry and demanding an official apology is where it should at least be done.”

However, Foreign policy analyst Amir Ali Abolfath tweeted that “warm relations between Saudi Arabia and China will serve Iran’s interests if they lead to a reduction of American influence in Saudi Arabia”.

Iranian journalist Sadra Mohaqeq wrote: “Iran’s official position on ownership of the three islands has always been that Iran’s ownership of the islands cannot be questioned. Calling on Iran to negotiate on this non-negotiable issue is a direct intervention in internal affairs of Iran and undermines the territorial integrity of Iran.”

Iranian analyst Ali Hossein Ghazizade wrote in a tweet: “The three islands of the Persian Gulf have been subject to the most significant security threats against Iran in recent decades. The Chinese, as strategic allies of the Islamic Republic, have not supported the Iran. Do people still believe that Iran’s territorial integrity will be preserved with such allies?”