Dumping Trump won’t solve the GOP leadership problem | Darrell Ehrlick





Once in a while, I crave German, a language known for its voluminous vocabulary of crushed words where one word perfectly encapsulates a deep, specific, and complex meaning.

One of the best examples of this is schadenfreude, a German word meaning to take pleasure in the pain of others and one of my nominations for word of the decade. The word is made up of two others meaning both joy and pain.

Today I feel a mixture of amazement and amusement at what is happening as Republicans rush to rein in an increasingly erratic leader in Donald Trump, who as support for his antics dwindles and as even the inept and the weak begin to leave him, he becomes even more zealous and fanatical.

If only there was a word to perfectly capture this feeling.

I’m amazed that a man who encouraged and inspired a capitol putsch (another Swiss-German word) seems to be, in part, undone because of a dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, or even a phone call to the dismantling of the Constitution.

After all, how can a riot to hunt down congressional leaders and hang former Vice President Mike Pence be considered anything other than an actual enactment of suspension or ignoring the constitution of our country ? Why is it suddenly shocking that Trump is marrying this now? It should be as surprising as a sunrise.

Perhaps more shocking is the outrage leaders sparked after the former president spoke the quiet part out loud on social media. With Trump, our laws and our constitution have never been used to serve the people, rather they have been used to serve them alone.

The future of the United States is on the ballot. Democrats must step up and defend it | Fletcher McClellan

The outrage over Trump’s encounter with West and Fuentes is also surprising because he is about a man who has dined, courted and praised so many other objectionable figures that focus on West and Fuentes, certainly two outcasts to the absolutely toxic views, is just another. in the long line of coherent and constant actions. Remember that Trump praised Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, made fun of people with disabilities, and suggested that white supremacists were decent people.

Again, the outrage and shock seem particularly delayed and overdue, given Trump’s deep and consistent behavior. These latest actions should worry no one for Trump, but rather challenge those who have supported him for so long. Blaming Trump for being Trump should have happened a long, long time ago.

While certainly running the risk of being too little too late, Republicans appear to be poised to clumsily and inelegantly find a way to relegate Trump to history and thus silence the sound and fury that has come from it. to mean something worse than nothing; this moment cannot be simply about removing Trump as leader of the Republican Party. Instead, it must be about remaking the leadership of the party, because those in power are as much complicit in allowing this farce in the flesh to spread a rot that calls for the dismantling of the Constitution as they are condoning the disease of white supremacy who was given a veneer of respectability by Trump.

Of course, the Democrats have a tall order as their party’s former leader seems to believe the Liberals will be happy to settle for another four years of a cross between fireside chats and a Werthers candy ad. .

In one respect, President Joe Biden should be grateful and cheer Trump on for leadership, because it has helped make the dysfunctionality of Democrats surprisingly manageable compared to the circus of Republican politics.

However, this is not to give the American public two deeply flawed candidates. Instead, it’s a column about leadership, not necessarily leaders.

America’s post-midterm forecast is sunnier than we dared to dream | Dick Polman

If Republicans really want to break Trump’s spell or tyranny as we begin to look to 2024, now is the time to make such a change. But changing leaders is more like changing clothes than changing cosmetics than it is substantial.

These same leaders, the same Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and Kevin McCarthy, were the ones who showed loyalty to Trump and failed to expose a catalog of other objectionable beliefs, all in the name of maintaining power. party. There should be consequences for such poor decision-making on the part of leaders.

Moreover, new leadership would allow Republicans to do what they believe is best to get back to business, especially governing in a shared power structure that puts productivity and compromise above traffic jams and threats.

There is indeed just and well-deserved outrage for Trump’s most recent antics. But casting aside the leader of his party who has repeatedly undermined the foundations of our republic itself is not the end of Trump unless leaders quickly expose him and lay out a clear plan for this. they want to be, which I wonder even if the party leaders know.

Perhaps no other story sums up so perfectly the (German word of warning) Zeitgeist of the past seven years, where the erratic party leader embarrasses Republicans but the outrage lasts only for the time of the next scandal.

There’s a word for that too, and it’s in English. It means doing the same thing over and over again, expecting different results.

This commentary first appeared on The Daily Montanan, a sister site to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

