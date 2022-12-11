Politics
Double headache for Sunak as Tory MPs call for lower taxes and launch of new campaign group | Political news
Tory MPs have called for lower taxes and a new Tory campaign group has been launched in yet another double headache for Rishi Sunak.
On Sunday morning a letter from 40 Tory MPs was sent to the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt saying taxes are too high and offering suggestions on how to cut them by £7billion.
Meanwhile, a new campaign group has been launched by a major Conservative donor and former Home Secretary Go Limpet in a backlash over tax hikes and concerns about democracy within the party.
‘We need to be reasonable’ on nurses’ salary expenses – latest policy updates
The letter to Mr. Hunt criticized his recent fall statement and said it was taxing the British public ‘at levels not seen since the end of the Second World War’ while the government spent ‘more public money in 2023 and 2024 than at any time since the mid-19s 1970″.
They said MPs need to reassure their constituents that their money is providing value and not being wasted, as they highlighted a report by the conservative group Way Forward to be published on Monday.
It provides examples of where taxes could be cut to save £7billion, with previous reports saying it recommends cuts to equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Mr Hunt is said to be open to considering the report’s recommendations as part of a broader review of effectiveness.
The letter was signed by senior Tory figures, including former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry, and former ministers Sir Iain Duncan Smith, David Davis and Esther McVey.
“Taking back control” of the party
In another headache for Mr Sunak, the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO) was launched on Sunday calling on Tory members to “take back control” of the party.
Tory billionaire donor Lord Cruddas, a former party treasurer, is spearheading the campaign with Ms Patel.
The group’s aim is to ’empower party members and bring its political direction back to the centre-right’ after Boris Johnson was ousted, Liz Truss was forced to quit after 44 days and Mr Sunak became Premier minister without a vote of the members.
It was created, the group said, following anger over Mr Sunak’s “central left stance” on raising taxes.
Lord Cruddas, who previously organized a petition to keep Mr Johnson in office after he was ousted by his own MPs and claimed Ms Truss faced a ‘conspiracy’ by the 1922 backbench committee, said democracy within the party “died standing”.
The group also has “serious concerns” about the political views of “many Tory MPs” elected under David Cameron, who gave party headquarters the power to overrule local associations in the selection of candidates.
Ms Patel said: “Our base is the heart and soul of our party.
“They work tirelessly to campaign for Tory votes, knocking on doors, handing out leaflets and raising funds locally.
“They are our greatest assets and our greatest advocates and they must never be taken for granted. Party members are committed to our values of freedom, enterprise and opportunity and we must empower them to have more of a say in our policies and our candidates.
“It will make us stronger, more successful in government and increase our membership.”
Click to subscribe to the Sophy Ridge on Sunday podcast
Reacting to the letter that taxes are too high, a Treasury spokesperson said: “The Chancellor has made it clear that spending discipline is crucial to bolstering market credibility, ensuring economic stability, driving growth at term and sustainably finance public services.
“Value for money remains paramount for the Treasury. To help manage the pressures of higher inflation and keep spending focused on government priorities, departments will continue to identify efficiency savings in budgets dailies.
“To help departments do this, the Chancellor is launching an efficiency and savings review. This will include a new prioritization of spending away from lower value, low priority programmes.”
