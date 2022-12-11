Trump ‘doesn’t care’ about having a Jewish family Michael Cohen





Michael Cohen says Donald Trump will not apologize for not condemning Kanye West. The former president “doesn’t care” that his daughter’s family is Jewish, Cohen said on MSNBC. Cohen was asked about a Rolling Stone article that said Jewish Republicans were “begging” Trump to denounce Ye. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Michael Cohen, a former lawyer and fixer for former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that Trump would not apologize for failing to condemn the anti-Semitism of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, despite the fact that the Ivanka Trump’s family is Jewish.

Appearing on MSNBC with Alex Witt, Cohen was asked about a Rolling Stone article that said Trump’s Jewish allies were “begging” him to expose Ye.

Rolling Stone reported that prominent Jewish Republican activists urged Trump to speak out against Ye, who spent weeks making anti-Semitic remarks, after the dinner attended by disgraced rapper Trump and white nationalist Nick Fuentes in Mar -a-Lago last month.

Trump has so far refused to condemn Ye after the infamous dinner and, according to Rolling Stone, an adviser to Trump told the outlet they ‘don’t care’ about a draft letter being circulated by activists Jews calling on Trump to “totally repudiate” Ye and Fuentes.

The former president drew criticism even from his own party, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after dinner.

On MSNBC, Witt explained to Cohen that failing to convict could be a “family issue” for Trump given that his son-in-law Jared Kushner is Jewish and his daughter, Ivanka, converted to Judaism. “It can’t go well,” Witt said.

Cohen replied, “He doesn’t care that Ivanka married Jared, he doesn’t care that Ivanka converted. To care about someone’s religion, you have to care about your own religion, and Donald Trump doesn’t have to. no religious conviction.”

Cohen added that this will “probably” end up being a problem for Trump because his grandchildren are Jewish.

The former repairman said he didn’t expect Trump to apologize for not condemning Ye’s anti-Semitism. “Did he apologize to David Duke in Charlottesville? No,” Cohen said. “Have you ever heard Donald Trump apologize?”

Edward Berthelot/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In 2017, Trump initially refused to speak out against Duke after the former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard endorsed him. Trump later claimed to have disowned him days earlier.

Cohen said Trump would not apologize for not convicting Ye because he “can’t even admit his wrongdoing.”

Trump didn’t directly condemn Ye, but called him a “seriously troubled man.”

This weekend, in an article in Truth Social, Trump attacked ‘Jewish leaders’ for their lack of loyalty to him, saying they should be ‘ashamed of themselves’, adding that they had forgotten his record on Israel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/antisemitism-trump-doesnt-care-that-has-jewish-family-michael-cohen-2022-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos