Erdogan and Putin discuss grain corridor, gas deal and Syria DW 12/11/2022





Turkish and Russian leaders held a phone call on Sunday in which they discussed several key areas of cooperation that increasingly put Turkey at odds with its NATO allies. A statement from the Turkish presidency said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had “discussed Turkey-Russia relations, particularly in the fields of energy as well as the grain corridor and regional issues, including the fight against terrorism”. Extension of the Black Sea Gain Corridor According to Erdogan’s office, the Turkish president told the Russian leader that the two sides could expand the grain corridor across the Black Sea to begin to include other Russian products such as fertilizers and agricultural products. The corridor was set up with the support of Turkey and the UN to allow the export of food from Ukraine stuck behind a Russian blockade. Soaring food prices had been the main incentive to find a solution. But the export of Russian goods is still hampered by Western sanctions, which Moscow says are contrary to the original agreement. “The agreement is of a complex nature, which requires the removal of obstacles to relevant supplies from Russia in order to meet the demands of the countries most in need,” the Kremlin said in a statement on Sunday. DW Istanbul correspondent Julia Hahn on Erdogan-Putin talks To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Although a member of the NATO alliance which has invested in the defense of Ukraine, Ankara assumed the role of mediator between Moscow and Kyiv. Nevertheless, Erdogan continued to express “his sincere wish that the Russian-Ukrainian war will end as soon as possible”. Export Russian gas to Turkey The two leaders also discussed establishing a base in Turkey for the export of Russian gas in an attempt to catch up with its lost European customers. Erdogan backed the idea, which Putin proposed in October. Alexey Miller, head of Russian energy company Gazprom, was in Istanbul last week for talks. “The particular importance of joint energy projects, mainly in the gas industry, was stressed,” the Kremlin said after the phone call. European countries, including Germany, were Russia’s biggest customers. But the fallout from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine led to a massive drop in Russian exports to the west. Erdogan asks for support for his ambitions in Syria The Turkish president also called on Putin to support his plan for a 30-kilometre (19-mile) “security” corridor along the Turkey-Syria border, an area populated and controlled for several years by the Kurds. A statement from the president’s office highlighted the 2019 agreement between Russia and Turkey to create an area under Syrian and Russian control. Erdogan’s insistence comes as Turkey renews its bombardment of the positions of Kurdish militant groups such as the People’s Protection Units (YPG). The Turkish strikes came after a terror attack in Istanbul that Ankara pinned on Kurdish militants in Turkey. Turkey’s threats to invade Syria with a ground offensive earlier in the year for the second time in the conflict have been rebuffed by Russia and the United States, the latter working with Kurdish groups to fight militants extremists such as the so-called Islamic State (IS). Is Erdogan trying to blackmail the West? To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video ab/fb (dpa, AP, Reuters)

