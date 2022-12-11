It won’t harm a band of thieves if Pakistan defaults: Imran Khan





People learned how the Sharif family was laundering stolen money when the Hudaibia Paper Mills case surfaced, Khan added. The leader of the Sharif family, Ishaq Dar, filed his statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and revealed the details of the money laundering.

The risk of default increases to 100%

The PTI chairman has warned that Pakistan’s default risk has soared to 100% as 88% of local investors do not believe in the incumbent government.

As long as this government lasts, the country’s economic instability will increase, Khan warned. They will leave the country as soon as they have the opportunity.

Referring to alleged Sindh House haggling in the past, the PTI leader said the Constitution suits them only when it benefits them, otherwise they have always flouted the law.

He urged national security institutions to look into the current situation in the country.

He also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan and the establishment of supporting the PML-N-led ruling alliance in the recent by-elections in the country.

Maryam Nawaz has reached [homeland] first, then Ishq Day was dry cleaned and now Suleman Shehbaz would be dry cleaned, Imran Khan said.

We all knew who gave them NRO-II, Khan said and asked if the Constitution allowed NRO-II.

The PTI chairman feared that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari might stand for election.

Injustice destroys nations

Reacting to Suleman Shehbaz’s return to his homeland, the former Prime Minister said: A fugitive responsible for billions in corruption and money laundering, Salman Shahbaz, is being dry cleaned and returned to Pakistan.

Sharing a hadith on his Twitter account, Khan wrote that if anyone wants to understand why Pakistan’s economy is now a disaster, only two incidents provide the answer.

He said Senator Azam Swati, 75, has been tortured in detention, beaten in front of his grandchildren, his house vandalized and sealed off, and dragged from one province to another under several fake FIRs registered against him in total violation. of all laws and fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution.

In contrast, a fugitive responsible for billions in corruption and money laundering, Salman Shahbaz, is being dry cleaned and returned to Pakistan, he added.

ECP aware

Addressing the new military leadership in the presser, the former prime minister said: The new regime that recently took power should think about the country for God’s sake. National security institutions should see what is happening in the country.

He also stressed that the nation and the army go hand in hand, not separately.

Commenting on the issue of his disqualification at the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PTI leader said the ECP would gain more humiliation if they disqualified him.

The electoral commission does not have the power to disqualify me. Even if they do, will the nation vote for someone else? Khan said he questions the reputation of the ruling coalition in the Centre.

While talking about the many cases he faces following his government’s ousting in April, Khan said the incumbent government wants to disqualify him through fabricated cases and talked about challenging them in the Judicial Council. supreme. We opposed Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the Supreme Judicial Council.

Earlier this week, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said the ECP and CEC wanted to disqualify Khan. “But the people will not accept the decisions made behind closed doors. [The government] should accept the decision of the people and move forward. There can be no stability without new elections,” he said.

The CEC, on the other hand, said that the ECP had no favorites and were not against anyone. “Action was taken against those who tried to create chaos and from workers to party leaders for violating the code of conduct,” he added.

The head of the PTI, on October 18, filed an appeal against the CEC before the CJS for his dismissal, deeming him unfit to occupy the constitutional post. Khan and other PTI leaders have repeatedly called for the Chief Election Commissioner to resign from his post and for the ECP to be reconstituted before the next general election.

The party previously filed a remand in July, but withdrew in August soon after to add more evidence against the commissioner.

The head of the PTI also expressed his concerns about the treatment inflicted on Azam Swati while incarcerated.

Considering what is happening with Azam Swati, I have never seen such circumstances in the country. In what society can a senator not make his point, he added.

Khan reiterated his statement regarding Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi giving him the power to dissolve the provincial assembly. Parvez Elahi has given me full power to dissolve the assembly.

