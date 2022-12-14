PM Modi’s Tributes to Sri Aurobindo, Release Commemorative Coin and Postage Stamp | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative postage stamp and commemorative coin on Tuesday to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of freedom fighter and philosopher Sri Aurobindo.

Addressing a gathering via video conference, Modi said the philosopher’s life symbolized the concept of “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat”. Sri Aurobindo’s life is a reflection of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Although he was born in West Bengal, he also lived in Gujarat and Pondicherry and left his impressions wherever he went,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that Sri Aurobindo was a leading freedom fighter and a philosopher whose ideals have inspired generations. He recalled many great personalities who not only contributed to the freedom struggle but also revived the soul of the nation. Among them, three personalities, Sri Aurobindo, Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi had many great events in their lives at the same time.

He said that Sri Aurobindo was among the first freedom fighters who called for ‘Purna Swaraj’ (total independence).

“He took an active part in our struggle for freedom. He was one of our earliest freedom fighters who openly called for ‘Purna Swaraj’ (full independence). He had said that if we want to rebuild our country, we have to stop crawling in front of the British Parliament,” Modi said.

Sri Aurobindo, born on August 15, 1872, was a visionary who made lasting contributions to India’s freedom struggle. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – an effort to celebrate the glorious history of the people, culture and achievements of India on the occasion of 75 years of independence – commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindos by organizing activities and year-long programs across the country.