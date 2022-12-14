The Vatican offers the keys to the kingdom of heaven to Xi Jinping

The Vatican recently released a statement on China. It says nothing about the persecution of Christians and other believers, the imprisonment and enslavement of Uyghur Muslims, the oppression of Tibetan Buddhists, or the harvesting of organs from Falun Gong followers. He made no reference to the prosecution of Cardinal Joseph Zen and other prominent Catholics and human rights defenders in Hong Kong, such as Jimmy Lai. He was silent on the assault on religious freedom under the Chinese Communist Party.

What was so important then to move a condemnation of some of the most gross and systemic human rights abuses in the world today? According to the Vatican, the CCP had transferred a bishop from one diocese to another where he was installed as an auxiliary assistant bishop, in violation of the secret agreement between the Holy See and China.

It is with surprise and regret that the Holy See learned of the installation ceremony, which took place on November 24 in Nanchang, of HE Msgr. Giovanni Peng Weizhao, Bishop of Yujiang (Jiangxi Province), as auxiliary bishop of Jiangxi, a diocese not recognized by the Holy See. Such an event, in fact, did not take place in accordance with the spirit of dialogue that exists between the Vatican parties and the Chinese parties and with what was stipulated in the Provisional Agreement on the appointment of bishops of September 22. 2018.

The statement also claims that the installation of the bishop was preceded, according to the reports received, by prolonged and intense pressure from the local authorities, that is, from the Communist Party.

The situation stems from the establishment of a CCP-controlled patriotic church in China in the 1950s, which operated separately from Vatican-recognized bishops and dioceses. It was clear from the start that this patriotic church was aligned with Beijing and operated separately from the Vatican. The 1950 Guangyuan Manifesto proclaimed:We are determined to sever all relations with imperialism, to do everything to reform ourselves, to establish a new Church independent in its administration, its resources and its apostolate.

Pope Francis’ predecessors sought for more than six decades to unify Chinese Catholics, but none had taken the remarkable step of recognizing the patriotic church as he did. Having lived under totalitarian regimes, John Paul II and Benedict XV understood the nature of authoritarianism. Not only did the Vatican reach an agreement with the CCP, but it recognized seven bishops of the Patriotic Church. The return to failureOstpolitikforeign affairs doctrine has done nothing to improve religious freedom. On the contrary, it demonstrates naivety about the CCP. In 2018, the former religious regulatory body, the State Administration for Religious Affairs, was incorporated into the United Front Work Department, a central instrument of influence and propaganda for the CCP. Religious organizations are only allowed in China if they are weapons of the regime. Many places of worship have been destroyed and believers persecuted and imprisoned. Images of Xi Jinping and communist slogans adorn churches under government dictate.

If the previous CCP was lying, like saying it wouldn’t militarize the man-made islands in the South China Sea wasn’t enough, the willful violation of the agreement should certainly prompt a more lucid approach from the Secretary of State. Vatican State.

One of the people who continually alerted the Vatican to the deal was Cardinal Joseph Zen, the archbishop emeritus of Hong Kong. His scathing Op Ed in theNew York Timesin October 2018 was prescient. I know the Church in China, I know the Communists and I know the Holy See. I am a Chinese from Shanghai. I have lived many years on the mainland and many years in Hong Kong. I taught in seminaries across China in Shanghai, Xian, Beijing, Wuhan, Shenyang between 1989 and 1996. Pope Francis, an Argentinian, doesn’t seem to understand communists. He is very pastoral and comes from South America, where historically military governments and the rich have united to oppress the poor. And who would come out to defend the poor? The communists. Maybe even Jesuits, and the government would call those Jesuits Communists. Francis may have a natural sympathy for communists because for him, they are the persecuted. He does not know them as the persecutors they become once in power, like the communists in China.

Zen said the deal would be a major step towards annihilating the true Church in China. He concluded his article: If I were a cartoonist, I would draw the Holy Father on his knees offering the keys to the kingdom of heaven to President Xi Jinping and saying: Please recognize me as the pope. And yet, to the underground bishops and priests of China, I can only say this: please don’t start a revolution. Are they taking your churches? You can no longer officiate? Go home and pray with your family. Plow the ground. Wait for better times. Return to the Catacombs. Communism is not eternal.

It’s no wonder the Vatican had little to say about the CCP’s pursuit of Cardinal Zen in Hong Kong. Zen and five others were found guilty of failing to properly register a humanitarian relief fund, which helped pay the medical and legal costs of arrested protesters from 2019. They were fined, but also do investigated under vague national security laws imposed by Beijing. All the Vatican could say about the situation, which has further chilled freedom of expression, association and religion in Hong Kong, is that the Holy See learned with concern the news of the arrest of the Cardinal Zens and is following developments with the utmost attention. He remained silent on the prosecution and imprisonment of another prominent Catholic, Jimmy Lai, on trumped-up charges of fraud.

For a regime that despises religion, the CCP is increasingly formulating its threats in biblical language. Take condemnation of the recent visit of a cross-party delegation of Australian parliamentarians to Taiwan. Those who play with fire will perish, thundered an editorial by the CCP’s spokesperson, theworld times. Politicians from some countries who visit Taiwan to get noticed are like (a) political plague and pestilence god. Beijing’s critics, such as Belgian parliamentarians who introduced a motion calling for de-escalation and condemning what they call Chinese aggression against Taiwan, and calling on the People’s Republic of China to refrain from any measures that could destabilize further into the region, were also threatened with playing with fire.

The Australians’ visit was not new. Until interrupted by Covid, delegations of Australian parliamentarians had visited Taiwan every year for many decades. Lawmakers from various European countries, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States and elsewhere have also visited the democratic state. Australia should capitalize on these visits by expanding its trade agreements with an important economic partner.

