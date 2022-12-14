Why is Pakistan’s Niazi an insult to Imran Khan, he has a special connection to the one who surrendered during the 1971 war





Islamabad: 51 years have passed since the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. This war ended on December 16, 1971 when the commander of the eastern army of the Pakistani army, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 90,000 soldiers, surrendered to India. Niazi accepted defeat and lost respect in the country. In 2018, when Imran Khan won the elections and became Prime Minister of the country, this name was mentioned a lot. Shame is associated with the name Niazi and this shame becomes an insult to Imran. Today, while Imran is struggling in his political career, people are again talking in a low voice about Niazi. Know Imran’s special bond with Niazi. India had opened the pole In 2019, during the United Nations General Assembly, Indian foreign affairs officer Vidisha Maitra revealed to the world the relationship between Imran Khan and Niazi. Responding to Pakistan on behalf of India, Maitra addressed Imran Khan. It was the first time the former Prime Minister of Pakistan was referred to as Imran Khan Niazi on behalf of a country official. When Imran first won the election, many people thought he was General Niazi’s nephew. Imran has no relationship with Niyazi who was also the last governor of East Pakistan. But he is always mentioned with this name. Pakistan News: Is peace in Pakistan a sign of a great storm, India and the world on high alert Pathan of MianwaliImran’s father, Ikramullah Khan Niazi, was a resident of Mianwali, Punjab. Ikramullah, a civil engineer by profession, belonged to the same Niazi caste to which General Niazi belonged. The Niazis who live in Mianwali describe themselves as Pathans who came to Mianwali from eastern Afghanistan. About four or five centuries ago, Niyazi had come to Mianwali in Punjab. Interestingly, the people in Afghanistan who have the surname Niyazi are Farsi-speaking people from Tajikistan, not Pathans from Afghanistan. In May this year, Imran told a rally that he should be called Imran Niazi instead of Imran Khan. He said this at a rally in Mianwali. Imran used to say, “If the ‘dacoits’ of the country call him Imran Niazi, he will like it. On August 20, 2018, Imran Khan sent a notification to the Cabinet Division. In this, he had requested that he be referred to as Imran Khan in official contact and not by his full name Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi. Niazi is actually seen as an abuse in Pakistan and that is why the former Prime Minister hides this name. Niyazi makes Pakistan feel his defeat. India Pakistan War 1971: When 6,000 Pakistanis knelt before 800 Gorkha soldiers, the hair-raising story of the Sylhet War

Niazi surrendered After Niazi surrendered in the 1971 war, “East Pakistan” became independent from Pakistan and became Bangladesh. A commission was formed in the country to investigate the defeat and Niyazi was charged with it. General Niazi had said that he was a small part of the army and that is why he had taken this decision. Niyazi signed the same “surrender instrument” after which India declared aggression against Pakistan. POW of IndiaGeneral Niazi was taken prisoner of war by India. He was also released after a few days. After the war, General Niazi was retired from the Pakistani army. They didn’t even get all the benefits and pension. Since then, the word Niazi had become a symbol of defeat. General Niazi died in 2004. His close friends believe General Niazi was a brave soldier. He made this decision to save the lives of his comrades.

