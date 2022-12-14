The story of a barista serving a special coffee for President Jokowi

Coffee connoisseurs do not know the positions, including that of president. Now, Joko Widodo including the President of the Republic of Indonesia. On International Coffee Day, Jokowi sampled coffee concoctions from Barista Semarang. How was the experience of the barista serving coffee to the number one person in Indonesia?

“I was allowed to serve the best coffees in Indonesia to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, 2 times. The first time was at Bogor Palace in 2017 on International Coffee Day, I served Toraja and Javanese coffee. The second time in Jakarta, I served Indonesian coffees produced by me, like coffee from Papua, Bali, etc.,” said Evani Jesslyn of Strada Coffee Semarang.

Indonesia according to Evani have lots of coffee choices with different tastes. This is what prompted Evani Jesslyn to select the best coffee in the archipelago and create a Coffee Academy so that baristas and coffee farmers across the country can process it to produce coffee that is not inferior in taste and to the quality of imported coffee.

His interest in coffee led him to understand it more deeply by learning about coffee in various countries, how to grow it and how to process it. Evani’s talent and understanding of coffee made him the first cupping champion in the Barista Farmer contest in Brazil in 2016. At that time, Evani was the only representative from Asia to compete against 9 other Barista champions from around the world. whole world.

“Much of the best coffee in Indonesia is exported, and this is not widely known to people who like to drink coffee, so it is important for Strada Coffee to collect the best coffee served locally. We also provide training for farmers for baristas so that the coffee they enjoy meets consumer desires and expectations,” said Evani Jesslyn.

As for the Toraja coffee served for President Jokowi These are imported from the foot of Mount Sesean at an altitude of 1400-2100 meters above sea level. No wonder many say Toraja is a land above the clouds. At this high altitude, as well as in Andosol soil types, the coffee taste will be very complex. This is the main reason why this coffee has a prominent floral aroma.

The Toraja themselves really care about the local culture. This is evidenced by the fact that there are still ritual ceremonies for the death ceremony, traditional Tongkonan houses that are still maintained and even under construction, as well as wood carvings with different types of carvings, each containing a philosophy, which we still encounter in Toraja.

As for Java coffee, it comes from farmers in the Temanggung region. Temanggung is famous for its Robusta and the quality is increasing year by year. The coffee plantations located on the slopes of Mount Kelir at an altitude of 800 to 1000 m above sea level are very good for growing quality robusta coffee.

“Many people still think that the taste of Robusta coffee is unpleasant, the smell of earth, sepet, bitter. However, we found that special treatment of Robusta coffee, especially Temanggung, red picking and thorough washing, which produces a clean coffee taste with chocolate and peanut flavors.”They use the wet process that is typically used to process Arabica,” he said.

Choosing the best serving of coffee that Evani includes can even support the health of the body. “If there are consumers who want to drink coffee but are afraid of stomach problems, or afraid of bitterness, or need to speed up their body’s metabolism, at Strada Coffee we have a solution. We can choose coffee for each health condition and its uses. Thus, you can enjoy coffee more serenely without fear of affecting your health,” he said.

