Boris Johnson and Priti Patel pressure PM to ignore ECHR rulings on Rwanda





Boris Johnson and Priti Patel are said to have backed a bill to force Rishi Sunak to ignore European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rulings on the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda. The Asylum Seekers (Deportation to Safe Countries) Bill will be tabled by Tory MP Jonathan Gullis on Wednesday. Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Gullis said the legislation 'will ensure that Parliament, and not inexplicably foreign judges in Europe, will have the final say'. According to the newspaper, former Prime Minister Johnson and former Home Secretary Patel will support the legislation. The report adds that Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries, Tim Loughton and "six other MPs" are among other "co-sponsors" of the bill. It comes after the Prime Minister promised on Tuesday to clear the backlog of asylum applications by the end of 2023. The commitment was questioned after officials admitted that only part of the applications would be approved. Labor claimed Rishi Sunak's vow was "already falling apart" amid confusion over the scope of his ambition. Among a series of new measures unveiled to curb cross-Channel crossings, he told MPs: 'We expect to clear the backlog of initial asylum decisions by the end of next year' after hiring more social workers and reviewed the claims processing system. But within hours Downing Street appeared to downgrade the target, insisting the Prime Minister had only pledged to clear the backlog of claims submitted by June. Latest figures released by the Home Office show that in the year ending September, more than 143,000 asylum seekers were awaiting a decision on their claim, of which nearly 100,000 were awaiting more six months. Facing questions from MPs, Mr Sunak told the House of Commons: Our plan is to clear the initial asylum backlog by the end of next year. There are currently around 117,000 according to published statistics. His official spokesperson then told reporters that the prime minister was solely focused on clearing a backlog of 92,601 initial asylum applications that was due to be cleared by June, when the nationality and borders law is Coming into force. More than 44,000 people have crossed the Channel so far this year (Gareth Fuller/PA) More than 44,000 people have crossed the Channel to the UK this year, according to government figures. Parliament will set an "annual quota" on the number of asylum seekers and refugees allowed to come to the UK and new laws will be introduced next year to "make it clear that if you enter the UK illegally, you shouldn't be able to come to the UK." stay here, Mr Sunak said, adding that he will also resume flights to send migrants to Rwanda. He insisted it was "the honest way to address this global challenge", warning: "Tackling this issue will not be quick. It won't be easy. But it's the right thing to do. » Human rights activists called the plans "deeply disturbing" and accused the government of treating asylum seekers like criminals.

