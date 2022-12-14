Erdogan asks Putin to “drive out” Kurdish forces from the north…

ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday that it was imperative for the Kremlin to “disengage” Kurdish forces from northern Syria.

Erdogan has threatened to launch a new military incursion into northern Syria to repel Kurdish forces he blames for the November bombing that killed six people in Istanbul.

A 2019 deal between Moscow and Ankara ended another ground offensive by establishing a 30-kilometre “safe zone” to protect Turkey from cross-border attacks from Syrian territory.

Erdogan accuses Russia, a key player in the Syrian conflict that backs President Bashahr Al Assad, of failing to follow through on the deal.

Erdogan told Putin in a phone call on Sunday that it was “important to clean up the [Kurdish fighters] from the border to a depth of at least 30 kilometers,” his office said.

Erdogan “said it was a priority,” the Turkish presidency said.

Some of the Kurdish forces are stationed in areas under Russian military control.

Others fought with the United States against jihadists from the Islamic State group.

Moscow and Washington have exerted diplomatic pressure on Ankara not to launch a new ground campaign.

Turkey has hammered Kurdish positions near the border with artillery fire and drone strikes since November 20 in response to the bomb blast.

But it has yet to deploy major forces to support those it has already stationed in the area.

Kurdish groups deny any involvement in the Istanbul attack.