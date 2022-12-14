PTI to announce date of dissolution of assemblies at Liberty Chowk rally





LAHORE:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to hold a power show at Liberty Chowk in Lahore and other divisional headquarters in Punjab on Saturday December 17, during which party chairman Imran Khan, should announce the future action plan. by video link.

In this regard, the former Prime Minister on Tuesday chaired a meeting of PTI leaders from Central Punjab and Lahore.

Moreover, in a meeting with PTI lawmakers from Bhakkar, Mianwali, Pakpattan, Sargodha and Sahiwal, PTI leader Imran assured them that the assemblies would be dissolved this month. “I will announce the date of dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) before December 20.”

Punjab Chief Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Minister of Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid, former Federal Minister Hammad Azhar and other PTI leaders were also present at the meeting.

Imran also pointed to the “inept” economic policies of the coalition government, saying they have brought the country to the brink of default. “The policy of the PTI is not against the interests of the country. PML-Q is our main ally and we are on the same page on the dissolution decision,” he added.

On this occasion, the PTI legislators expressed their support for the decision of the President of the PTI to dissolve the assemblies.

Meanwhile, in a press conference, Chief Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the PTI has decided to dissolve the assemblies this month and its final date will be announced at Liberty Chowk during the power show of the left.

“A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Imran Khan to discuss matters relating to the dissolution of the assemblies.”

Iqbal further stated in his personal opinion that the assemblies should be dissolved by December 20 so that the elections can be held before Ramazan. “Imran Khan is real and Pakistani politics revolves around him. Therefore, no one should have the illusion of removing the public leader from politics. The leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement cannot stand before the popularity of Imran Khan,” he added.

The Minister asserted that political parties operate under one ideology while PML-N and PPP have no ideology other than corruption.

“Imran’s strenuous efforts are aimed at eliminating corruption and the supremacy of justice and law, and the people support his ideology,” he added.

He said only instant polls will end the political and economic instability in the country, adding that the economy was sinking and no international organization was ready to trust incompetent leaders.

Iqbal also regretted that the prices of petroleum products are rising in Pakistan while they are falling in other countries.

He further said that the army should not interfere in politics, adding that he wanted a political dialogue with the federal government, but should first give a date for the general election. “All issues, including the dissolution of assemblies, can be discussed,” he added.

