EU wants to ‘reconnect’ with Southeast Asia amid war in Ukraine

Brussels (AFP) EU leaders are meeting their Southeast Asian counterparts for a summit in Brussels on Wednesday, seeking to strengthen ties in the face of war in Ukraine and challenges from China.

Europe is keen to boost trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which has some of the fastest growing economies in the world.

“It is necessary for Europeans to reconnect with ASEAN, one of the most dynamic areas in the world”, declared the French presidency.

The EU has deployed diplomatic efforts to galvanize a global front against Moscow as its invasion has sent economic and political shockwaves around the world.

But the 10 ASEAN nations have been divided in their response to the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine.

Singapore accepted Western sanctions against Russia, while Vietnam and Laos, which have close military ties with Moscow, remained more neutral.

Along with Thailand, they abstained in a United Nations vote in October condemning Russia’s attempt to annex parts of Ukraine seized since February.

The diverging views led to intense bickering over a final summit declaration as the EU pushed for stronger language to condemn Moscow.

An EU official said Brussels was finally pleased to have sent a “clear message” about the need to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence.

China looms

As Europe pushes for a tougher response to Russia, another global giant looms at the top.

Chinese claims to the South China Sea have pitted it against some neighbors and sparked fears in Europe over trade flows through this key global artery.

But China remains ASEAN’s biggest trading partner and many in the region are reluctant to distance themselves from their giant neighbour.

The EU is keen to present itself as a reliable partner for the dynamic economies of Southeast Asia amid growing rivalry between Beijing and Washington.

The EU and ASEAN are each other’s third largest trading partner and Europe sees the region as a key source of raw materials and wants to increase access to its booming markets.

EU countries are working to diversify key supply chains away from China as the war in Ukraine has exposed Europe’s vulnerabilities.

The EU is set to unveil investments that could be worth 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) for the region as part of its Global Gateway strategy designed as a counterbalance to China’s largesse.

Sex Law Fury

ASEAN and the EU suspended efforts for a joint trade deal more than a decade ago and Brussels has focused on striking deals with individual members.

So far deals with Vietnam and Singapore are in place, but the bloc wants to make progress with Indonesia, ASEAN’s biggest economy, and resume talks with Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

The crisis in ASEAN member Myanmar will also figure as its regional neighbors have struggled to quell the bloodshed in the junta-ruled country.

But Myanmar will not be represented at the summit because its military leaders have not been invited.

One issue that is likely to cloud discussions is a new Indonesian law criminalizing sex outside of marriage that has raised fears among foreign visitors to the country.

An EU official said the issue would likely be raised with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

“I think even from an investment perspective there are questions about whether this legislation will encourage more people to visit,” he said.

