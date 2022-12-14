Politics
EU wants to ‘reconnect’ with Southeast Asia amid war in Ukraine
Published on:
Brussels (AFP) EU leaders are meeting their Southeast Asian counterparts for a summit in Brussels on Wednesday, seeking to strengthen ties in the face of war in Ukraine and challenges from China.
Europe is keen to boost trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which has some of the fastest growing economies in the world.
“It is necessary for Europeans to reconnect with ASEAN, one of the most dynamic areas in the world”, declared the French presidency.
The EU has deployed diplomatic efforts to galvanize a global front against Moscow as its invasion has sent economic and political shockwaves around the world.
But the 10 ASEAN nations have been divided in their response to the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine.
Singapore accepted Western sanctions against Russia, while Vietnam and Laos, which have close military ties with Moscow, remained more neutral.
Along with Thailand, they abstained in a United Nations vote in October condemning Russia’s attempt to annex parts of Ukraine seized since February.
The diverging views led to intense bickering over a final summit declaration as the EU pushed for stronger language to condemn Moscow.
An EU official said Brussels was finally pleased to have sent a “clear message” about the need to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence.
China looms
As Europe pushes for a tougher response to Russia, another global giant looms at the top.
Chinese claims to the South China Sea have pitted it against some neighbors and sparked fears in Europe over trade flows through this key global artery.
But China remains ASEAN’s biggest trading partner and many in the region are reluctant to distance themselves from their giant neighbour.
The EU is keen to present itself as a reliable partner for the dynamic economies of Southeast Asia amid growing rivalry between Beijing and Washington.
The EU and ASEAN are each other’s third largest trading partner and Europe sees the region as a key source of raw materials and wants to increase access to its booming markets.
EU countries are working to diversify key supply chains away from China as the war in Ukraine has exposed Europe’s vulnerabilities.
The EU is set to unveil investments that could be worth 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) for the region as part of its Global Gateway strategy designed as a counterbalance to China’s largesse.
Sex Law Fury
ASEAN and the EU suspended efforts for a joint trade deal more than a decade ago and Brussels has focused on striking deals with individual members.
So far deals with Vietnam and Singapore are in place, but the bloc wants to make progress with Indonesia, ASEAN’s biggest economy, and resume talks with Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.
The crisis in ASEAN member Myanmar will also figure as its regional neighbors have struggled to quell the bloodshed in the junta-ruled country.
But Myanmar will not be represented at the summit because its military leaders have not been invited.
One issue that is likely to cloud discussions is a new Indonesian law criminalizing sex outside of marriage that has raised fears among foreign visitors to the country.
An EU official said the issue would likely be raised with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
“I think even from an investment perspective there are questions about whether this legislation will encourage more people to visit,” he said.
AFP 2022
|
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221214-eu-wants-to-reconnect-with-southeast-asia-amid-ukraine-war
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- EU wants to ‘reconnect’ with Southeast Asia amid war in Ukraine
- US scientists confirm major breakthrough in nuclear fusion | nuclear power
- Sources: David Beaty returns to college football on Tom Herman’s Florida Atlantic staff
- Former Karnataka CM HD Deve Gowda Submits Memorandum of Demands to Prime Minister Modi in Parliament
- PTI to announce date of dissolution of assemblies at Liberty Chowk rally
- Sam Bankman-Fried and Schlubby Style
- Minnesota Health Officials Call for Vaccines, Be Careful This Holiday Season – Twin Cities
- watch the live match between india and bangladesh
- Weight Loss: Doctors Offer Ineffective Advice
- Erdogan asks Putin to “drive out” Kurdish forces from the north…
- Catching Diabetes Before It’s Too Late
- Meet the ‘Wednesday’ actor who turned ‘Thing’ into stardom