China challenges US chip restrictions at WTO, citing ‘trade protectionism’

China has challenged the United States’ decision to block sales of advanced computer chips and chip-making equipment to Chinese companies by launching a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization, calling the measures trade protectionism. The country’s Department of Commerce filed a formal complaint against the United States with the WTO on Monday, according to a statement. The two countries are both members of the trade body, which has a dispute settlement mechanism. China’s filing of a lawsuit with the WTO aims to resolve China’s concerns through legal means and is a necessary way to defend China’s legitimate rights and interests, the ministry said. On Oct. 7, the Biden administration unveiled a sweeping set of export controls that prohibit Chinese companies from buying advanced chips and chipmaking equipment without a license. The rules also restrict the ability of U.S. citizens or green card holders to support chip development or production at certain manufacturing facilities in China. The Commerce Department called the U.S. move a threat to global supply chain stability and called it a typical practice of trade protectionism. The complaint is the first action China has taken with the world trade body against US chip sanctions. US officials say the export controls were meant to protect national security interests. Analysts generally consider metrics to be a major threat to China’s technological ambitions, as the global semiconductor industry relies heavily on the United States and countries aligned with it for chip design, tooling and manufacturing. It also comes as the United States seeks to bolster its domestic chipmaking capabilities, after chip shortages early in the pandemic highlighted the country’s reliance on imports from the United States. ‘foreign. Washington has also pressured its security partners to comply with chip-related restrictions imposed on China. Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said Monday that Washington has been talking with partners, including Japan and the Netherlands, to tighten chip-related exports to China, according to Reuters. Beijing has tried to push back on the sanctions. Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with South Korean leaders and the Netherlands, both essential to the global chip manufacturing supply chain, at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. He called on the two countries to strengthen cooperation in high-tech manufacturing and avoid politicization of economic and trade issues. Chips are a growing source of tension between the United States and China. In recent years, Washington has increased pressure on China’s tech sector by restricting access to chip components and cutting-edge machinery. Prior to the October sanctions, the US government had already banned the sale of certain tech products to specific Chinese companies, such as Huawei. He also ordered major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD to suspend shipments to China. To secure its own chip supplies, Beijing has stepped up efforts to boost domestic semiconductor production in recent years. In November 2018, just a few months after Washington hit Chinese telecom giant ZTE Corp with an export ban, the Chinese government create an industrial alliance of companies and research institutes as part of advanced chip design efforts. The groups are focused on developing Risc-V, an open-source chip design architecture that has increasingly become a rival to Softbank



(SFTBF)s Arm, the current world leader. Consortium members include Chinese Academy of Sciences, Alibaba



(BABA)Tencent



(CZECH REPUBLIC)and Baidu



(BEGINNING).

