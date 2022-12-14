Mitch McConnell blames Trump for limiting GOP chances of taking back Senate





Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed Trump for the GOP’s poor performance in this year’s Senate races. He reiterated previous comments Tuesday about “candidate quality” issues with Senate candidates. But he said Trump’s “decisive” endorsements meant the domestic GOP had to work with his picks. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blamed former President Donald Trump for the Republican Party’s poor performance in this year’s Senate elections, saying the influence of Trump’s endorsements limited the party’s ability to choose better candidates.

“Our ability to control a primary outcome was quite limited in [2022] because the support of the former president has been very decisive in these primaries,” he told reporters during his weekly press conference on Capitol Hill. “So my point of view was: make your best with the cards dealt to you.”

“Hopefully in the next cycle we will have quality candidates everywhere and better results,” he added.

McConnell’s comments suggest that he and other top Republicans essentially needed to work with the candidates chosen by Trump, rather than attempt to wage a proxy war against the former president.

The Kentucky Republican noted on Tuesday that he interfered in the Missouri and Alabama Senate races. In Missouri, Trump essentially refused to endorse any particular candidate, as he shifted his support to McConnell-backed Katie Britt in Alabama after a falling out with his originally endorsed nominee, Rep. Mo Brooks.

Acyn (@Acyn) December 13, 2022

McConnell also reiterated previous comments he made about the party’s Senate slate, including that he “never said there was a red wave.”

But this is the first time he has publicly linked Trump to the “quality of candidates” issue, which McConnell first raised during comments at an event in Kentucky in August.

He again referenced the candidacies of Blake Masters in Arizona and Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, two candidates who denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election and won their primaries with Trump’s support, only to then easily lose to their Democratic opponents in November.

And he referenced Herschel Walker, another scandal-ridden candidate pushed by Trump who was defeated by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a runoff last week.

“Look at Arizona, look at New Hampshire and a tough situation in Georgia as well,” he said Tuesday.

“I think we had the opportunity to relearn, once again: you need to have quality candidates to win competitive Senate races,” he added.

In 2022, not only did all incumbent Democratic senators win re-election the first time it has happened with a Democrat in the White House since 1934, but they also extended their Senate majority to 51 votes.

Spokespersons for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/mitch-mcconnell-blames-donald-trump-endorsements-candidate-quality-senate-2022-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos