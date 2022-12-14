Did Prime Minister Modi refuse a meeting with Putin over Ukrainian nuclear threats? Russia responds | India News

New Delhi: Days after the media claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not hold an annual face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin after the Russian president threatened to use nuclear weapons in the ongoing war in Ukraine, Moscow said that the report was a “misunderstanding”. Bloomberg News reported last week that a decision to cancel a summit between the two leaders was made after veiled threats by Putin to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine. A Russian official told Bloomberg that India’s decision not to hold a summit was clear at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan, where Modi told Putin it was not “not an era of war”.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, however, said reports that India’s prime minister refused to meet the Russian president were a “misunderstanding”, Reuters reported on Tuesday (13 Dec 2022).

An Indian government source had also told Reuters that the decision not to hold the summit had been taken much earlier and that the nuclear angle “was not a factor”.

Putin visited New Delhi in December last year for the 21st annual India-Russia summit, during which he invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia for the 22nd annual India-Russia summit.

I warmly thank HE President Putin for his visit to India. We exchanged very useful ideas for expanding our strategic, trade and investment, energy, connectivity, defence, science and technology and cultural cooperation. We also exchanged views on important global and regional issues. pic.twitter.com/FQGFgQzsfX

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2021

The annual summit between the Indian Prime Minister and the Russian President is the highest institutionalized dialogue mechanism of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Earlier in September this year, the two leaders met on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. It was the first meeting of the two leaders this year, which marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

We had a wonderful meeting with President Putin. We had the opportunity to discuss the continuation of Indo-Russian cooperation in sectors such as trade, energy, defense, etc. We also discussed other bilateral and global issues. pic.twitter.com/iHW5jkKOW0

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2022

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will meet at the end of December

Meanwhile, Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are due to hold talks to discuss the events of 2022 in late December.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the date and agenda for the meeting are already known, but an official announcement will come later, Reuters reported.

It is worth noting that Russia has moved closer to China since sending its armed forces to Ukraine in February, as Moscow seeks to strengthen its political, economic and security relations with non-Western countries.

(With contributions from the agency)