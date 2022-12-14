Boris Johnson and Priti Patel pressure PM to ignore ECHR rulings on Rwanda





Boris Johnson and Priti Patel are said to have backed an upcoming bill aimed at forcing Rishi Sunak to ignore European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rulings on the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The Asylum Seekers (Deportation to Safe Countries) Bill is due to be introduced by Tory MP Jonathan Gullis on Wednesday. Mr Gullis wrote in the Daily Telegraph that the legislation will ensure Parliament, and not irresponsible foreign judges in Europe, have the final say. According to the newspaper, former Prime Minister Mr Johnson and former Home Secretary Ms Patel will back the legislation. MP Jonathan Gullis will introduce the Asylum Seekers (Deportation to Safe Countries) Bill (Belinda Jiao/PA) The report adds that other co-sponsors of the bills include Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries, Tim Loughton and six other MPs. It comes after the Prime Minister pledged on Tuesday to clear the backlog of asylum applications by the end of 2023. The commitment was questioned after officials admitted that only part of the applications would be approved. Labor claimed Rishi Sunak’s vow was already crumbling amid confusion over the scale of his ambition. Among a series of new measures unveiled to limit Channel crossings, he told MPs that we plan to abolish the backlog of initial asylum decisions by the end of next year after hiring more than social workers and revamped the claims processing system. But within hours Downing Street appeared to downgrade the target, insisting the Prime Minister had only pledged to clear the backlog of claims made before June. Latest figures released by the Home Office show that in the year to September, more than 143,000 asylum seekers were awaiting a decision on their claims, with nearly 100,000 of them waiting for more than six months . Facing questions from MPs, Mr Sunak told the Commons: Our plan is to clear the initial asylum backlog by the end of next year. Its about 117,000 currently on published statistics. Later, his official spokesperson told reporters that the Prime Minister was only committing to clearing a backlog of 92,601 initial asylum applications lodged before June, when the Nationality and Borders Act came into effect. vigor. More than 44,000 people have crossed the Channel so far this year (Gareth Fuller/PA) More than 44,000 people have crossed the Channel to the UK this year, according to government figures. Parliament will set an annual quota for the number of asylum seekers and refugees allowed to come to the UK and new laws will be introduced next year to make it clear that if you enter the UK illegally you should not not be able to stay here, Mr Sunak said, adding that he would also resume flights to send migrants to Rwanda. He insisted this was the right way to tackle this global challenge, warning: Tackling this problem will not be quick. It won’t be easy. But it’s the right thing to do. Human rights activists called the plans deeply disturbing and accused the government of treating asylum seekers like criminals.

