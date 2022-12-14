Elon Musk shakes up Donald Trump’s presidential campaign





What has tied Trump’s most loyal supporters to him, even after his re-election, is his unerring ability to lead their enemies, primarily liberals and the media, into mindless distraction.

But it was Musk who took over the banner of the chief troll. Congressional Democrats blame him for a spike in hate speech on Twitter and threaten to drag him to Congress.

Democratic Voters Think He’s Darth Vader: A new NBC poll finds 64% of Democrats have a negative opinion of him, with just 9% having a positive opinion. Like Trump before him, Musk only seems to grow more energized by their contempt.

It also annoys the media. Most of the self-dramatized reporters who threatened to quit Twitter but then stuck around went on a dismissive frenzy over Musks leaking the Twitter Files story about Hunter Biden and also because of his open disdain for the mainstream press.

The leaks and their impact have made him even more dear to many people on the right, for whom he is suddenly much more fun and exciting than last-day-weary Trump.

Elon Musk has allowed Donald Trump to return to Twitter. But Trump doesn’t care.Credit: Bloomberg, AP

Musk also provides the goofy soap opera factor that Trump once provided by constantly hiring and firing people in the most absurd and humiliating ways. Instead of bringing in Omarosa and Diamond & Silk, he brought in a bunch of hop VCs and Bari Weiss.

Instead of firing White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus onto the airport tarmac and tweeting about it, he fired Twitter General Counsel James Baker and tweeted about it.

He’s the new chief executioner of Anthony Faucis. If what makes you jazzed is seeing abusive billionaires start ridiculous jams with randos and refuse to back down, well, Musk has taken over from Trump as well. As The Daily Beasts Matt Lewis aptly noted, If you like drama and weird stuff, you don’t need Trump anymore.

But what hurt Trump the most, I think, is that Musk deprived him of the singular quality that has fueled his political career since the moment he stepped off the Trump Tower escalator in 2015: you couldn’t look away from him, even if you wanted to.

Today, Musk fills that role.

There are different ways to measure the relative influence and cultural significance of Trump and Musk, each admittedly imperfect, but all pointing in the same direction. Musk has largely eclipsed Trump in terms of Twitter followers (120 million to 87 million).

It has supplanted Trump as a topic of interest for Google Search.

He even dismissed Trump in the most misleading corners of the conservative media.

At Breitbart News, the far-right website that helped kick off Trumps 2016 presidential campaign by flooding the area with a blizzard of daily Trump stories, Musks Twitter is a trending topic at the top of the homepage. . Trump has practically disappeared.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Steve Bannon, left, says Musk has BDE.Credit:AP

The only mention of Breitbart about him that I spotted while writing this on Thursday afternoon was a heading towards the bottom of the page about how his former White House economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, thinks Trump is in a ditch and loses support left and right. It’s hard to disagree!

There’s probably no one with a deeper understanding of the MAGA psyche and what drives it than former Trump Svengali and Breitbart News boss Steve Bannon.

I asked him to explain Musk’s sudden ubiquity on the right. He studied Trump and knows how to say the most outrageous things and drive the news cycle, Bannon confirmed.

Whenever he wanted, Trump could change the news cycle with a tweet. He can’t do that anymore. Now Elon is that guy. He throws bombs every day, look at Hunter Biden’s story. It explodes. He has the media on a string. Watch every news site in the country five stories about him every day. It has BDE: Big D–k Energy. It’s supposed to be Trump. Right now, it’s all Elon.

Trump’s political superpower was his exhausting ability to dominate the national conversation and make it all about him. He was the three rings of the circus, plus the clown, the lion and the ring master.

If Trump can no longer excite and entertain the conservative masses, it’s hard to imagine that his presidential campaign will ever come out of the ditch. In a year and a half, Ron DeSantis or another Republican could finally wrest the party from Trump. But it will be Musk who puts Trump on the back burner.

