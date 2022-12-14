Social media chatter praised Ron DeSantis after midterms, but sued Donald Trump





Former President Donald Trump was largely responsible for the Republican’s poor midterm performance. But Gov. Ron DeSantis got plenty of credit for the GOP’s strong performance in Florida.

This is the finding of a study by Impact Social, a social media consulting firm that studies online communication. The organization reviewed conversations from Nov. 9-22 to gauge the online response to the election results and checked what voters thought of the two political leaders as they weighed a 2024 White House bid.

Of course, DeSantis on Nov. 8 was reelected by a landslide, beating Democrat Charlie Crist by more than 1.5 million votes. Additionally, in congressional races under a card designed by and signed by the governor’s staff, voters elected four more Republicans to the U.S. House than in the last election.

Meanwhile, Trump-endorsed candidates in tight races across the country have underperformed. But notably, the non-Florida candidates backed by DeSantis have done the same.

Either way, the Social Impact study suggests the brunt of national underperformance has landed on Trump’s shoulders.

The Mar-a-Lago team could be forgiven for thinking it showed momentum in the right direction that would get even better with a Trump-inspired red wave halfway through, as pollsters had predicted, according to analysis.

However, as Social Impact predicted in a previous (Joe) Biden report, the red wave did not happen. Or as we said at the time, faced with the choice between a Trumpian or Democratic candidate, many swing voters will conclude that a vote left is better than a vote right from Trump. And it turned out.

The political group Ready for Ron, which is seeking to recruit DeSantis into the presidential race, is already touting the study as a sign that momentum is behind the governor.

The company has tracked net sentiment about DeSantis and Trump since June, and has consistently found the governor in better shape with swing voters. That was true at times when DeSantis was rated underwater, which was true as recently as mid-October when he scored a -16 on the net business sentiment ratings, but Trump scored. a -45.

But the two politicians have never been so far apart, according to the study’s data, since they are post-election. DeSantis climbed the index to a +16 rating, but Trump sits at -37.

The number is found by comparing positive discussions online about the candidates and comparing them to negative comments. After the Midterms, 36% of online communications about DeSantis were favorable and 20% were negative, producing the score of +16. Meanwhile, 47% of all Trump talk was adamantly negative, while just 10% was positive, yielding a -37 rating.

There is other information, some of which might be welcomed by Trump. For example, of the negative comments about the ex-president, only 40% were clearly anti-Trump, while half of the negative comments about the governor were deemed anti-DeSantis.

About a third of pro-DeSantis comments included people specifically saying that DeSantis would be a better candidate than Trump. Only about 3% of pro-Trump comments specifically identified him as a better choice than DeSantis.

But the analysis mostly revealed positive trends in discussions about the governor, while commentators seem to be angry at Trump.

It’s worth noting that outside of a downward bump caused by the Migrant/Marthas Vineyard debacle, DeSantis’ star has been steadily rising over the past 6 months, according to the study. The man is on a roll.

