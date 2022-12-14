No progress in Imran Khan’s cases, PTI asks government for talksFGN News





Negotiations between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the PDM government proved fruitless and no significant progress was made. The PTI is seeking a guarantee from the coalition government that it will end the charges against Imran Khan and not send him to prison, but the government is not yet ready to give this guarantee to the PTI. Naya Dur received this news from reliable sources.

Clandestine negotiations between the federal government and the PTI have been going on for a long time, but the aggressive attitude of the PTI is proving to be the greatest obstacle to any form of political reconciliation. In these negotiations, on the one hand, the PTI continues to demand immediate elections, on the other, the ruling coalition of 13 parties seems reluctant to give the date of the elections at gunpoint.

Speaking to ‘New Era’, a federal minister said that “if the federal government is willing to negotiate on the basis of Lashkar-sazi, this bad tradition will cause great harm in the future.” The federal minister said that in the recent past we have seen how groups from different political or religious parties continue to attack the federal capital. If at this time it becomes a tradition that one person can convince a group of twenty-five thousand people, then political stability will never come to the country.

But the matter is not just about kneeling before the rallies, federal government sources said that from the last week of November, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf also wants a guarantee that the campaign in course against Tehreek -e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan ahead of general elections. No progress should be made in the files. Speaking to Naya Dur, the Federal Minister said that the PTI are asking us for a guarantee that no action will be taken against their leader before the elections and that the government will close the proceedings against him. The minister said they want a guarantee from us that Khan Sahib will not be sent to jail, but we cannot give that guarantee.

The federal minister added that “if we give this guarantee, the leadership of the PTI can persuade its leader that the election must take place in time, but it is not possible for us to do so. Not only are the cases before the courts, but our constituents are also angry at the way their leader Mian Nawaz Sharif has been treated in recent years. In such a case, any guarantee would cause us political harm”.

When contacted, Naya Dur, a former PTI federal minister, said: “Our only demand is immediate elections.” We did not ask for any guarantees regarding Imran Khan, if they try to arrest Imran Khan there will be a fire in the country that no one can control.

