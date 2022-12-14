Former national security adviser says Russians were ready to free Paul Whelan under Trump





Former President Trump’s former national security adviser said the Russians seemed determined to free Paul Whelan and another jailed American to improve relations between Washington and Moscow following a meeting in October 2020.

Robert OBrien, a former national security adviser under Trump, told The Hill the Russians reneged on the deal that would have freed Whelan and Trevor Reed after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

“Once we lost the election, the Russians lost interest” in talking to the Trump administration, O’Brien said.

Biden announced a prisoner swap deal last week freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for infamous Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, but the administration insists Moscow has dealt with the case of Whelan, a former US Navy detained in Russia since 2018 for espionage. vehemently denies otherwise.

Republicans have sharply criticized Biden for failing to secure Whelan’s release, but Trump said Sunday he refused a deal while in the White House to release Whelan for Bout, widely known as The Merchant of Death, claiming he wouldn’t free Bout for a hundred people.

Elizabeth Whelan told The Hill that Trump’s statement was a surprise, not a welcome one, and that the Whelan family was unable to have meaningful contact with Trump’s National Security Council after OBriens’ predecessor, John Bolton, has left his post.

OBrien said he believes he secured a commitment from Russian national security adviser Nikolai Patrushev to release Whelan and Reed, a former U.S. Marine arrested in Russia about six months after Whelan, in exchange for planning summits between Washington and Moscow that the Kremlin was looking for. .

Patrushev had met with OBrien in early October 2020 in Geneva, but OBrien said there was no discussion of a prisoner exchange or Bout’s release.

Without going into details, there were other summit meetings that the Russians wanted to have that would have required an improvement in relations, OBrien said. And my position was that if you want to improve your relationship with us, you can’t keep Whelan and Reed.

Russian authorities arrested Reed in 2019 for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a drunken incident he says he does not recall. He was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Reed was eventually released in a prisoner exchange in April this year in exchange for a Russian citizen, Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking.

Zach Schonfeld contributed to this report.

