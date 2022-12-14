Jokowi will meet the King of Belgium to attend the ASEAN-EU summit today

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo will participate in several series of events on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the ASEAN-EU commemoration summit (summit) and several other meetings during his second day of visit to Brussels, BelgiumWednesday (14/12/2022).

According to a press release from the presidential secretariat, on Wednesday morning, President Jokowi is due to have a meeting with the Prime Minister (PM) of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala.

Read also: Jokowi is in Belgium for the ASEAN-EU summit in less than 24 hours

Then, the president will go to the Laeken Palace to meet the Belgian King Philippe.

Then, on Wednesday afternoon, the president will head to the Europa building to attend a series of ASEAN-EU 45th anniversary summits.

The activities in which the Head of State will participate will begin with the official reception, the opening session, the group photo session, as well as a meeting session.

At the same place, Jokowi is also due to hold bilateral meetings with a number of leaders from European Union countries.

In the evening, President Jokowi and Ibu Iriana will attend a dinner at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts.

After that, President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana and their entourage will then head to Abelag airport to fly back to Indonesia.

Also read: Attend EU-ASEAN meeting, Jokowi in Belgium tomorrow

During his working visit to Brussels, President Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.

As for President Jokowi, Mrs Iriana and a small entourage arrived in Belgium after a journey of around 15 hours from Indonesia on Tuesday (13/12/2022).

President Jokowi and Ms Iriana then proceeded to the hotel where they were staying and were greeted by dozens of Indonesian citizens who were awaiting their presence.

Earlier, President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Jokowi along with a limited entourage left for Brussels, Belgium from Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Tuesday morning.

“This morning, together with the First Lady and a limited delegation, I will travel to Brussels in Belgium in order to attend the ASEAN-EU summit,” Jokowi said in a press release from Soekarno Hatta airport before departure, broadcast on Youtube. by the presidential office.

“As part of 45 years of ASEAN-EU relations. We know that ASEAN-EU trade relations in 2021 will be $268.9 billion,” he said. he declares.

Read also: Arrived in Brussels, Jokowi ready to attend the ASEAN-EU summit

The amount of trade value, Jokowi said, is third after the value of trade with China and the United States.

Furthermore, the Head of State revealed that the value foreign direct investment (direct investment) from the European Union to ASEAN of 26 billion US dollars in 2021.

“This too is foreign direct investment the second after China. That is why we continue to strengthen, we continue to improve the good relations between ASEAN and the European Union,” Jokowi said.

“Also, of course, our country, Indonesia, wants our trade between Indonesia and the European Union to increase, and European Union investment in Indonesia also continues to increase,” he said. he continued.



Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

