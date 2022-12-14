Civilizationally we are the only rival

The Chinese incursion into Arunachal Pradesh on December 8-9, which was thwarted by the Indian military, should not be seen solely as an attempt by Xi Jinping to overcome his loss of domestic position by shifting attention to the outside.

The timing of the incident may well suggest that there are national motivations behind this incursion, but we need to understand the deeper underlying (and unstated) factors behind Xi’s insecurities. watch watch India.

Xi thinks China’s time to rule the world has come after centuries. But he now discovers that not only can this will never surpass the United States in terms of GDP (gross domestic product), even in Asia its supremacy will be short-lived, probably less than a decade.

India is expected to become the world’s third largest economy by 2030based on favorable demographics and growth potential, whereas the reverse is true for China (poor demographics, weakened growth prospects, hostile external environment, etc.).

India will also become the largest Asian economy after China during the same period. It is Asia that is becoming bipolar or multipolar, not just the US-dominated world.

But China fears India is standing up for more than just the likely expansion of GDP and military might. Here are the main reasons why China is desperately looking for ways to damage or slow India’s rise.

Firstunlike the West, which the Chinese have learned to despise or treat with disdain because of their internal weaknesses, India has the civilizational depth and antiquity that rivals China.

India and China are the only two civilizational states with an unbroken history spanning almost five millennia. China knows this, and it worries Xi and his senior leaders.

Secondthroughout history, the flow of knowledge and spiritual wisdom has been largely one-way from India to China.

Although we recognize the usefulness of Chinese medical techniques such as acupressure, respect for the Chinese model has only increased over the past three decades, when China has become a factory in the world, an export power and the world’s No. 2 superpower.

This means that the respect for Chinese power will not last and may fade once India reaches its true potential.

ThirdUnlike China, India’s economy is domestically driven and therefore does not pose a threat to the world in terms of import dependency. The world does not want another export power to rise.

This implies that our ascension will be less problematic for the rest, and therefore worthy of less antagonism.

Fourth, China’s strategy of promoting Pakistan to keep India off balance is collapsing. Not only is Pakistan self-destructing faster than expected (the Chinese know this, as they are targeted by the Baloch and even some Islamist forces inside Pakistan), but India has also come to the conclusion that China is the real threat, not Pakistan.

Pakistan is a nuisance, not a threat. Moreover, the Chinese know that at some point when Pakistan breaks up or becomes even more Islamist, it can be a source of radicalization among its own Muslims. China is playing with a sectarian hand grenade that could explode in its face.

Fifth, democracy will always give more respect to India than to China. If the Chinese have been relished by the West so far, it is because they hoped that China would be the antidote to the Soviet Union and its successor state, the Russian Federation.

But the war in Ukraine threatens to turn Russia into a superpower version of North Korea, and once the war in Ukraine is over, Western diplomacy will seek to reopen ties with Russia, meaning China will be the new global evil.

It didn’t help that Xi behaved like a T-Rex around the neighborhood, trying to intimidate everyone. Everyone knows it’s not a benign power.

China’s military and economic might command respect, not its behavior. And Xi knows it.

Finally, and this is what gives immediate character to Chinese fears about India, is our assumption of the G-20 presidency. China wants to make sure that India does not benefit from it and will do everything to sabotage it as much as possible.

The Tawang incursion reminds the world that China has the military muscle, but not the brawn, to threaten India. Xi is sending India a warning that we can ruin your G-20 party.

Xi is accelerating the perception that China is the world’s great growth hope to be dismissed. India is accelerating the process for the reasons mentioned above.

Don’t get me wrong, China may despise India’s weakness and its cautious moves to isolate it globally, but it clearly saw the writing on the wall. He fears that India’s potential will rise not only economically, but also in potential for global leadership and spiritual advancement.

In the Middle Kingdom, the Chinese Emperor ruled “All under Heaven”. But Emperor Xi knows his empire is shrinking before it’s even established. India will pierce it.