Boris Johnson challenges Rishi Sunak to challenge EU judges over Rwanda deportations

Other co-sponsors of the bill include Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries, Home Affairs Select Committee member Tim Loughton and six other MPs.

If an opposition party MP formally opposes the bill, it will immediately be put to a vote, meaning Mr Sunak will have to decide whether to urge his MPs to support it. If Mr. Gullis wins such a vote, it will count as the bill’s first reading and move on to second reading, the next step in the process of making a law.

Mr Gullis was elected in 2019 to the Red Wall seat of Stoke-on-Trent North, which has been held by Labor since 1950. Many Tory MPs who won Labor seats in the last general election see migration as the one of the main battlegrounds of the next election. They believe that the Conservatives will have no chance of winning if they do not solve the small boat crisis.

Government policy is to remain a signatory to the convention, as Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, confirmed to a committee of MPs last month when he said: We remain a party to the ECHR.

Legality of Rwandan politics

The High Court is considering a challenge by the charity Asylum Aid against the legality of the Rwandan policy, and is expected to deliver its decision as early as this week after a series of hearings in the fall.

Mr Sunak announced in the Commons on Tuesday that the Government would work to clear the backlog of asylum applications by the end of 2023 and would also significantly increase the threshold that arrivals must meet to be considered a victim of the virus. modern slavery.

British border agents will be embedded at Tirana airport in Albania to disrupt organized crime gangs and prevent people from illegally leaving for the UK. Ministry of Interior social workers will be advised that Albania is a safe country and arrivals from there may be promptly turned away.

A unit dedicated to handling Albanian migrants, who account for 42% of all small boat arrivals, will be made up of 400 specialists.

This Bill will give Parliament the final say on how we treat migrants

By Jonathan Gullis, MP

Writing in this journal this summer, Rishi Sunak said that where the ECHR is a problem, I will tackle it. We voted to leave so we could be a sovereign nation. The ECHR cannot interfere with our ability to properly control our borders, and we must not let it.

I agree that it is totally unacceptable for the European Court of Human Rights to undermine the will of the British people and elected MPs.

I was elected by the people of Stoke-on-Trent North, Kidsgrove and Talke because my constituents, like many others, were fed up with metropolitan elites like Keir Starmer trying to reverse the vote to leave the EU , the largest mandate in Britain’s political history, which has regained control of our money, our borders and our laws.

Despite this, the supranational, quasi-legislative ECHR still attempts to thwart democratic decisions made in our sovereign Parliament.

The Nationality and Borders Act is a landmark law that gives us control of our borders. By emulating the very successful model used by Australia, we would begin processing illegal economic migrants in Rwanda.

With more than 44,000 migrants crossing the Channel this year, the system is clearly broken and needs fixing. The Rwandan program is said to have deterred people from crossing and dismantled the harrowing business model of heinous people smugglers.

Immigration lawyers have been able to stop deportations to Rwanda through appeals to the ECHR in Strasbourg. The British people place their trust in Parliament, not in irresponsible European courts. We believe that Parliament is sovereign and the ultimate legislative body, which has the power to make or change any law. Therefore, it is shocking that we have allowed these judgments to hamper our immigration policy.

This is not the first time that European judges have challenged our democratically elected Parliament. Rulings in the House of Commons on issues such as prisoners’ voting rights and the deportation of dangerous foreign criminals have also been blocked by the ECHR.

Reform our human rights laws

I generally agree with last week’s report from the Center for Policy Studies Stopping the Crossings, which suggests that we need to reform our human rights laws to ensure that this agenda is implemented, and even conclude similar agreements with other countries to supplement the agreement concluded with Rwanda. Significantly, the report makes it clear that, if necessary, we should leave the ECHR if these judges continue to obstruct our efforts to restore our territorial integrity.

That is why I am introducing my Ten Minute Rule Bill, the Asylum Seekers (Deportation to Safe Countries) Bill, which will ensure that Parliament, and not irresponsible foreign judges in Europe, will have the last word.

My bill aims to make it clear that Parliament is on its side, that we will deliver on one of our key promises in the 2019 manifesto by reaffirming parliamentary sovereignty and, above all, that we will do everything we can to deter people to make this dangerous and illegal journey through the Channel and break the despicable business model of the smugglers.

This bill offers the opportunity for the Government to prove that it is on the side of the British people, and for Labor to demonstrate that their recent “tough” rhetoric on the fight against immigration is more than rhetoric.

I urge fellow parliamentarians to support my ten minute rule bill today. It is essential that we show the British people that we are convinced that the control belongs to Parliament, not Strasbourg, and that the territorial integrity of the United Kingdom depends on it. Parliamentary sovereignty is the fundamental pillar of our democracy, my bill will strengthen it.