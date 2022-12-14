Trump rips GOP’s Brittney Griner complains about Paul Whelan rant





Republicans tried to outrage President Joe Biden by agreeing to a prisoner swap last week that resulted in the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian captivity.

Let them say it, they were outraged, with some saying the deal to swap Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout (who was halfway through serving his 25-year sentence) for Griner amounted to a level infraction. of the indictment. Many also claimed that Bidens’ failure to secure the release of another prisoner, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, amounted to treason. Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian penal colony on espionage charges that he and the United States deny.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was one of the Republican voices calling for Biden’s impeachment. His watchdog, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, said “leaving Paul Whelan behind” was an unconscionable act by Biden.

Even Donald Trump, who has publicly ignored Whelans’ pleas to negotiate his release during his presidency, had the nerve to call Bidens an unpatriotic embarrassment last week.

Check out this article I wrote last week to find out why the GOP tantrum over Griner’s release was stupid, ironic, and clearly political. Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth Whelan, pointed out the absurdity of the GOP’s response in an interview with The Atlantic published Sunday.

It’s really distressing to me that people can’t do the math and realize that Trump was the president when Paul was arrested and he was president for the next two years, Elizabeth Whelan said.

I don’t think President Trump even said Paul’s name while in office, she added.

And what do you know? Like clockwork, Trump delivered one of his infamous online screeds and showed just how baseless all that right-wing rage truly is.

In a post on his social media platform on Sunday, Trump claimed that as president he had turned down Russia’s offer for a one-for-one trade that would have brought Whelan home in exchange for Bout.

Here is the full statement:

I turned down a deal with Russia for a one-on-one exchange of the so-called Death Dealer for Paul Whelan. I wouldn’t have done the trick for a hundred people in exchange for someone who killed countless people with his weapons business. I would, however, have brought Paul out, as I have done with a record number of other hostages. The case for Griner is crazy and bad. The socket wouldn’t even have taken place during my administration, but if it had, I would have gotten it out, quickly!

As always, we can’t assume that everything Trump says is true. But, anyway, it’s a hell of a confession. Trump doesn’t just say he refused to bring Whelan despite being given the opportunity to do so. He openly says he would be willing to leave 100 Americans languishing in a Russian prison to keep Bout locked up, despite the fact that he was due for release in 2029.

For the record: the judge who sentenced Bout believes that the time he served behind bars in the United States was sufficient. And Trump, who brokered a deal with the Taliban that freed thousands of their fighters from prison, is in no position to convict anyone for allegedly dangerous prison releases.

But his lopsided rant unwittingly exposed supposedly outraged Republicans as frauds, and for that, I’m grateful.

