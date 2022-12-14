Jokowi meets today with the Czech Prime Minister and the King of the Belgians





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will take part in a series of events today at the ASEAN-EU 45th Anniversary Summit and several meetings with a number of country leaders. The activity was carried out on the second day of his visit to Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Jokowi will start his working visit activities in the morning at the same hotel where he will spend the night. Jokowi is due to have a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala. “Afterwards, the president will go to the Laeken Palace to meet the King of the Belgians (Philippe),” said a written statement from the palace on the same day. In the afternoon, Jokowi will visit the Europa building to attend a series of ASEAN-EU 45th anniversary summits. From the official reception, opening session, group photo session, and also meeting sessions. At the same location, heads of state are due to hold bilateral meetings with a number of leaders of European Union countries. In the evening, Jokowi and Ibu Iriana will attend a dinner at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts. After that then Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana and her entourage will then head to Abelag airport to return to Indonesia. A number of officials accompanied Jokowi, such as Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita. Read: Talking about the threat of economic crisis, Jokowi: Indonesia is lucky to have fiscal control Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1668111/jokowi-hari-ini-bertemu-pm-ceko-dan-raja-belgia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos