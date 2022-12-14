Xi’s re-election could help RI’s economy, but protests could deepen anti-China sentiments

Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat (The Conversation Indonesia) Yogyakarta ●

Chinese President Xi Jinping was re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP), earning him an unprecedented third term in office.

A recent study by Indonesian research institute LAB45 said Xi’s re-election could bring economic benefits to Southeast Asian countries, especially Indonesia. China and Indonesia have strong trade relations in the energy sector, especially coal, which is of course one of the major producers of greenhouse gases targeted by the international community for “phasing out”.

However, Indonesia cannot turn a blind eye to what is currently happening in China – from massive protests against the government’s prolonged confinement policy repressive acts by Chinese security forces against civilians.

The crisis in China could also further heighten anti-China sentiment in Indonesia, which has worsen lately. This phenomenon could eventually create instability in the country’s domestic politics, especially in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, which experts have warned against the re-emergence of identity politics.

what’s going on in china

The Chinese government’s strict lockdown policy over the past three years has put its people in difficult times. Government grants during lockdown are very limited. The the unemployment rate is rising. People are lose income and cannot afford basic necessities.

The situation worsened when a fire broke out in Urumqi, Xinjiang, killing ten people. Some media reported that COVID-19 lockdown measures had hampered rescue efforts. It triggered massive protests.

Medical workers deployed to a residential compound in Chaoyang District, Beijing, China, take PCR test samples from its residents during a strict lockdown. Mr. Irfan Ilmie/Between Photos

The protests took place in various cities across China, from Beijing, Chengdu and Guangzhou to Wuhan, with people pouring into the streets to criticize the government. Reports circulating on social media reported that many protesters were sought by the Chinese security forces, even if they did not commit acts of violence.

Many Chinese can only access information from state-controlled media, which gave little information about the protests. Chinese communities worldwide also protested China’s callous actions in the face of the fire and President Xi’s zero COVID policy.

How the crisis may affect Indonesia

Singapore-based ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute conducted a survey titled Indonesian National Survey Project in July 2022 out of 1,600 Indonesian respondents of different genders, ages, regions, ethnicities and religions. The survey found that nearly 25.4 percent of respondents believed China’s rise would have a negative impact on Indonesia.

Only 30% of respondents believed that strengthening relations with China would benefit Indonesia, while 46% believed that Saudi Arabia could be a more promising partner.

The survey also shows that people’s positive sentiment towards China has fallen to 66% in 2020 from 76.7% five years ago. No less than 41.5% of respondents are concerned about Indonesia’s involvement in China’s Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI) project. They think the BRI can create a debt trap for Indonesia and other countries. Crises in Sri Lanka reinforced this perception.

Negative sentiment is growing not only towards the Chinese government but also towards Chinese descendants in Indonesia. No less than 41% of respondents believe that Chinese descendants are still loyal to China.

Therefore, the impact of the protests in China and the government’s responses to them could be problematic to those of Chinese-Indonesians ethnic group. Sentiments against Chinese descendants have long been rooted in Indonesia.

Identity politics played a big role during the 2017 Jakarta Governor electionwhere former ethnic Chinese and Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama – popularly known as Ahok – faced racist opposition.

In December 2016, such sentiment – ​​in addition to an accusation of blasphemy – sparked hundreds of thousands of conservative Muslims to rally in the capital Jakarta to protest against Ahok during the election campaign.

Identity politics resurfaced in the 2019 presidential election because the incumbent, President Joko Widodo, was known as Ahok’s ally, while his competitor, former general Prabowo Subianto, has been approved by a majority of conservative Muslim groups.

So identity politics caused by anti-China sentiment could impact the country’s political stability. Although this does not openly affect China-Indonesia relations, for China, Indonesia’s political stability is crucial in terms of economy.

Xi’s leadership and Indonesia

Despite all this, under the leadership of President Xi, China-Indonesia relations have become stronger. According to ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute survey.

At the 2020 United Nations General Assembly, President Xi announced the Double Carbon Policya commitment to peak carbon consumption by 2030 and to be carbon-free by 2060.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the G20 summit in Bali. Fikri Yusuf/G20 Indonesia Media Center

However, to maintain energy stability to meet domestic needs before achieving carbon neutrality, China still needs fossil fuels and relies on coal as a source. Indonesia is the largest coal exporter in the world by tonnage. It will benefit economically, especially since China ban coal imports from Australia.

Indonesia has become China’s largest coal supplier. Throughout 2021, China imported almost 177 million tonnes of coal, or 74% of its total coal imports, from Indonesia.

China also needs Indonesia as a friendly country to help it expand its geopolitical influence in Asia. China can offer various cooperation initiatives, especially in the fields of economy and development.

This could be an opportunity to serve Indonesia’s national economic interests. As a country peeping play a greater role in global affairs, enjoying China’s strong cooperation and support – world’s second largest economy – is crucial, especially with the decline of the United States in Southeast Asia during the last years.

However, Indonesia must take into account and anticipate an increasingly uncertain international environment, particularly in the difficult political dynamics evolving between China and the United States.

Indonesia must be careful when taking a stand and reacting to international turmoil. Its “free and active” foreign policy can help Indonesia chart a course in the middle.

The writer is an assistant professor of international relations at the Indonesian Islamic University (UII) in Yogyakarta.

