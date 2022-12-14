Was Trump or Brexit the biggest mistake? The answer is clear





In the post-war period, two referendums were held in Great Britain. Both asked the British people to answer a simple question on a complicated subject. In 1975, the question was whether Britain should join the European Economic Community. About 2 out of 3 voters said yes. In 2016, the question was whether Britain should remain in the European Union. Just under 52% voted no.

Even staunch supporters of Britain’s break with the EU are now struggling to name one Brexit outcome that has made Britain a better place. Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney noted that while in 2016 the UK economy was 90% the size of Germany, it is now only 70% larger. big. For many people, including business owners and farmers, Brexit was a disaster. Polls indicate that 56% of Britons think Brexit was a mistake.

Similarly, a growing number of Americans feel it was unwise to elect an ignorant, peddling, celebrity-obsessed narcissist as President of the United States in the same year as Brexit. The midterm elections show that Donald Trump’s brand has been tarnished and his grip on the Republican Party may be slipping.

Yet, while Brexit and the election of Trump have caused severe shocks in both Britain and the United States, it looks like the damage from Brexit will be worse and will last longer. This should remind us that referendums are a terrible way to solve big problems.

Four-year-old Trumps have been bad enough, of course. He fattened political discourse, stoked already severe divisions in the United States, and lied so shamelessly that trust in politicians was seriously eroded. Moreover, by refusing to abide by the results of a presidential election and stoking popular anger against the institutions on which all democracy is based, including an independent judiciary and a free press, he has undermined confidence not only in the politicians but in the democratic system itself.

Yet electing the wrong candidate for the highest office is not unheard of, and a robust liberal democracy can outlast even shady, clumsy leaders. Whatever one thinks of President Joe Biden, he has brought some calm to the body politic. Concern among American liberals that the end of American democracy is near is not as acute as it was just a year ago. US allies are also a little less nervous about the world’s most powerful democracy.

Even though Trump’s appointees have tilted the Supreme Court in a hard-right direction that seems out of step with most Americans, key democratic institutions have survived the shock of his presidency. And until he returns for another term in 2024, much of the damage he has done can probably be undone.

The same cannot be said for Brexit. The fact that Britain has chosen not only to leave the EU but also the European single market will continue to hurt the UK economy for years to come. The promise that this setback will be more than compensated by formidable new trade agreements with the United States, Japan and other countries far from Europe turns out to be a pipe dream. As a result, most Britons will be worse off and the country will continue to lag behind its neighbors for the foreseeable future.

Former Prime Minister Harold Macmillan once argued that post-war post-imperial Britain could only remain a significant power in Europe, rather than in splendid isolation, as the phrase used by the chauvinists of the nineteenth century. This is why he wanted his country to join the EEC in 1961. While Britain only succeeded in 1973 due to the obstruction of French leader Charles de Gaulle, Macmillan turned out to be right. . Despite frequent friction with Brussels, Britain played a major role inside Europe as a resolutely democratic power that finely balanced the statism of France and the naïve federalist dreams of Germany.

The 2016 referendum destroyed this balance and condemned Britain to be a much lesser power. This is the problem of referendums. Unlike elections with unfortunate results, they cannot be easily undone. The British people asked an unfair question. Staying or leaving was an absurd choice. People were not asked on what terms Britain should leave, what kind of country they wanted as a result and what the future relationship with the EU should be.

When Winston Churchill suggested holding a referendum in Britain in 1945 to decide whether to extend his wartime coalition government, Labor leader Clement Attlee refused. The idea of ​​a referendum was simply not British in his eyes. In fact, he says, it was an instrument of Nazism.

Margaret Thatcher, who adored Churchill and whose politics challenged everything the socialist Attlee had stood for, called the referendums a device of dictators and demagogues.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Ian Buruma is Professor of Human Rights at Bard College. His latest book is The Churchill Complex.

