Erdogan says Turkey asked for help from Russia for ground invasion of Syria





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he has requested Russian help for a ground invasion of northern Syria. Ankara has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for support in making mutual decisions and perhaps acting to take action together in the north, he said on Tuesday. Russia, a staunch ally of Damascus, also enjoys friendly relations with Ankara and has previously urged Mr Erdogan not to invade. Turkey launched fresh airstrikes in the northeast last month after blaming the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) for a bomb attack in Istanbul that killed six people, including two children. Ankara claims the SDF is the Syrian branch of the PKK and poses a national security threat to Turkey, which the SDF denies. On Sunday, Mr Erdogan called on Mr Putin to discuss the creation of a buffer zone in the north and said it could play a role in evacuating Kurdish militants from the region, criticizing Moscow for not having entered into a 2019 agreement to this effect. Mr Erdogan said the shelling was just the start and that Ankara would put troops on the ground as soon as possible. It has launched three operations against the Kurds in northern Syria since 2016 and took control of part of the northeast in a 2019 operation that displaced 300,000 people. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the bombings in Syria were “just the beginning”. AFP Turkey and its Syrian proxies also control Afrin, near Aleppo. The head of Russia’s armed forces in Syria met with his Kurdish counterparts in November, where the SDF urged Moscow to take steps to avoid a ground incursion. Moscow’s envoy for peace talks in Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, told state-owned TASS that Russia was doing everything possible to prevent further violence in the region. The United States and Germany have also warned Turkey against a ground invasion. Also on Tuesday, the United States confirmed that it had fully resumed patrols with Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria after Turkish air assaults halted operations last month. The Pentagon said it had fully restarted patrols with the SDF, a close ally in the fight against ISIS. It is working closely with the international coalition to oust remnants of the terror group, which are still present in Syria and neighboring Iraq. The SDF halted all counterterrorism operations in late November after a week of relentless Turkish attacks. He accused Turkey of bombing a camp housing thousands of families linked to Islamic State, allowing some to escape. SDF officials had previously confirmed that joint patrols and training exercises had resumed with coalition and international partners. Turkish shelling killed several senior commanders of SDF and US-trained forces, former coalition spokesman says The National at the time. Updated: December 14, 2022, 06:08

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/syria/2022/12/14/erdogan-says-turkey-requested-russian-help-with-syria-ground-invasion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos