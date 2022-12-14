Ron DeSantis leads Donald Trump by 23 points in a Republican poll | US Elections 2024





In a new poll of potential Republican candidates for president in 2024, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis edged Donald Trump by 23 points.

Republican and Republican-leaning voters took a heavy toll on former presidents’ egos in a survey by USA Today and Suffolk University released Tuesday.

There was good news for Trump in another poll covering the same period, by Morning Consult, which gave him an 18-point lead over DeSantis. Additionally, polling website FiveThirtyEight still shows Trump leading in most polls.

Nonetheless, David Paleologos, director of the Center for Political Research at Suffolk University, told USA Today: Republicans and conservative independents increasingly want Trumpism without Trump.

This was clear in the rise of DeSantis, a former US military lawyer and far-right congressman who pursued markedly radical and theatrically cruel policies as governor of Florida, particularly on immigration and of education.

Last month, DeSantis scored a landslide re-election victory with a confident speech, declaring his state where revival will die to the chants of two more years.

Trump declared his third consecutive bid for the Republican nomination shortly after the midterm elections.

But he showed little momentum, especially after elections in which most of his endorsed candidates for key state and congressional positions were defeated, contributing to a disappointing Republican performance.

Trump is also in serious legal danger, due to his attempted election subversion, preservation of White House records and his business dealings.

USA Today said its poll showed that among Republican and Republican-leaning voters, enthusiasm for another Trump run is waning.

In July, 60% of Republicans wanted Trump to run again. By October, that number had fallen to 56%. Now he’s down to 47%, a nearly even split with the 45% who don’t want him running for a third time.

The poll put Joe Biden, the president, up 47% to 40% in a theoretical rematch with Trump.

Biden is 80, Trump 76. Biden said he would decide whether to run again over the Christmas break.

The new poll puts DeSantis, 44, ahead of Biden in a theoretical game, 47%-43%.

Paleologos sounded a familiar note of caution, saying a large primary field could split Republican opposition to Trump and hand him the nomination.

Add in a number of other Republican presidential candidates who would split the anti-Trump vote and you have a recipe for a repeat of the 2016 Republican caucuses and primaries, when Trump outlasted the rest of the divided field.

Another likely candidate, former Vice President Mike Pence, is closing in on a race announcement.

Speaking in New Hampshire, an early voting state, on Tuesday, the former vice president told Fox News that the reception of his recent memoir has been a great source of encouragement as we reflect on the way forward. to follow and what our calling might be in the future. .

Pence said he and his wife, Karen, would make a decision on whether to hold a race next year, after a prayerful review over the holiday period.

Well, keep traveling, well, keep listening, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/dec/14/desantis-trump-2024-republican-presidential-poll The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos