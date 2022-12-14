Trump News Today – breaking news: Intel analyst warned of Jan. 6 attack after stumbling into online conspiracy, report says





Trump compares January 6 riot to Black Lives Matter protests

January 6 select committee chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters that the group’s final meeting will take place early next week and its final report will be released on December 21.

Donald Trump is stepping up his efforts to delegitimize his findings, once again falsely claiming that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the vulnerability of the Capitols that day and even suggesting in an interview that Democrats wanted the violent insurgency to happen.

It also emerged that an intelligence analyst tried to prevent the storming of the Capitol after coming across the plot online some 16 days before the attack. A report says the Department of Homeland Security did not act on the information.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s latest effort to thwart the Justice Department’s investigation into his retention of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago has failed, with a judge he appointed dismissing a legal action brought by his team.

The House Oversight Committee has now asked the National Archives to investigate a storage unit where more classified items were found, as well as other Trump properties.

HighlightsView latest update 1671005700Fauci: Covid response has been hampered by misinformation and political ideology

Oliver O’Connell14 December 2022 08:15

1671000300Lawmakers slam timing of FTX boss’ arrest

Oliver O’Connell14 December 2022 06:45

1670993125Trump plans to publish a book of his private correspondence, report says

Donald Trump plans to publish a book of his private correspondence with celebrities and world leaders, according to a new report.

The former president’s next book is believed to contain reproductions of letters he wrote and received over the past few decades, CNN reported.

It is unclear whether the book will contain correspondence from his presidency.

Oliver O’Connell14 December 2022 04:45

1670989525Trump suggests Democrats wanted Jan 6 riot

Donald Trump has hinted that Democrats want the Jan. 6 riot to happen, before the select committee rules on possible criminal credentials.

Mr Trump appeared on One America News, saying the committee was looking at all but two things. They don’t want to know that Nancy Pelosi turned down 10,000 troops because she didn’t look the way she did.

This claim has already been found to be false.

Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Oliver O’Connell14 December 2022 03:45

1670985925Hutchinson says Trump is worst choice for GOP in 2024

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is considering running for president, on Tuesday called a third White House offer from Donald Trump a worst-case scenario for Republicans and said his call to end some parts of the Constitution hurt the country.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Hutchinson said he expects to make a decision early next year on whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination.

Oliver O’Connell14 December 2022 02:45

1670983225GOP congressman texted Meadows calling on Trump to declare martial law

Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows handed over hundreds of text messages to the House Select Committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol, fueled by the former’s baseless account president that the 2020 election was stolen from him or rigged against him.

A trove of messages Mr. Meadows was ordered to provide to the committee include links to far-right websites containing questionable legal theories and support for undemocratic power grabs, according to messages obtained by Talking Points Memo .

In a message, Republican Congressman Ralph Norman urges Mr Meadows to tell then-President Trump to embrace: declare martial law.

Oliver O’Connell14 December 2022 02:00

1670980525Evangelicals may turn away from Trump

Since the heyday of Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, Caleb Campbell’s congregation has been split in two. Pastor of an evangelical church in the northern suburbs of Phoenix, Arizona, he has seen his flock both energized and repelled by the political rise of real estate moguls.

When Trump came to town, we had members of our congregation inside the building for the rally and some outside the building protesting, he told The Independent. I was naive. I remember thinking that of course people see clearly. I was shocked to discover that most people sincerely supported not only his politics, but also his cruel and dehumanizing rhetoric.

Oliver O’Connell14 December 2022 01:15

1670977825North Carolina AG to weigh charges in Meadows voter fraud case

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said it has submitted to state prosecutors the findings of its investigation into voter fraud against Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff of the President Donald Trump, who was simultaneously registered to vote in North Carolina and two other states. earlier this year.

N. Carolina AG to Weigh Charges in Meadows Voter Fraud Case

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said it submitted to state prosecutors the findings of its investigation into voter fraud against Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of staff for President Donald Trump, who was concurrently registered to vote in North Carolina and two other states. earlier this year

The Associated Press14 December 2022 00:30

1670975125Watch: Mitch McConnell hits on Trump’s midterm picks and quality of GOP nominees

Mitch McConnell hits out at Trump’s midterm picks and candidate quality in GOP flop

Oliver O’Connell13 December 2022 23:45

1670972425 Laura Ingraham makes wild claims about pup kink in the military

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham on Monday accused two members of the US military of engaging in animal-themed sexual activity while in uniform, based on claims she recognized as unverified and from a seemingly random Twitter feed.

Josh Marcus reports on wild claims.

Oliver O’Connell13 December 2022 23:00

