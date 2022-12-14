Why Southeast Asia is so important as an alternative to China





bangkok In an attempt to become more independent of China, the European Union is seeking proximity with the neighbors of the People’s Republic and is betting on a particular gesture: the Heads of State and Government of the EU have invited their counterparts from the countries of Southeast Asia’s ASEAN to a joint summit in Brussels on Wednesday invited. This is the first such meeting in 45 years of relations between the two groups of states.

The potential for closer cooperation is great: Asean countries, which include major emerging countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, are increasingly successful in establishing their industrial parks in supply chains as an alternative to factories in China.

At the same time, the region is attracted by a growing market with nearly 700 million inhabitants. According to forecasts, its economic output will increase by more than 5% this year. Southeast Asia is currently one of the fastest growing regions in the world.

In Brussels, it is convinced that a deepening of economic relations is in the interest of both parties. After all, Southeast Asia is also afraid of becoming too dependent on China and would like to position itself more broadly.

be notified by email. Nevertheless, attempts to bring the two economic blocs together failed. So far, the EU has only managed to conclude a free trade agreement with two of the ten ASEAN countries, Singapore and Vietnam. Agreement with Indonesia possibly next year Business representatives are now calling for the summit to be used to give new impetus to negotiations with other partners. Europe has a lot of catching up to do, says Chris Humphrey, director of the EU-Asean Business Council, which represents European business interests in the region. Humphrey called for the speedy resumption of trade talks with Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, which had previously been suspended, and the speedy conclusion of ongoing negotiations with Indonesia. The EU said on Tuesday that negotiations with Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines would begin when conditions are met. Assurances are sought from countries which, like the EU, are interested in a comprehensive trade agreement. Looking ahead to more than six years of negotiations with Indonesia, EU officials announced that Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had spoken to Indonesian President Joko Widodo about a possible conclusion in the coming year. But we have not yet reached our goal, they said in Brussels. So far, Europeans’ business with the island state of around 275 million people has been rather disappointing: the most populous country in the region ranks 17th among the world’s largest economies, but only ranks as 31st on the list of major trading economies in the EU. Vietnam, whose economic output is significantly lower, trades twice as many goods with the EU. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reportedly spoken to Indonesian President Joko Widodo about a possible conclusion in the coming year. (Photo: AP) Joko Widodo and Ursula von der Leyen Disputes between the EU and the government in Jakarta include market access for Indonesian palm oil in Europe, which is associated with the deforestation of tropical forests, and Indonesian export restrictions on raw materials. >> Read here: Indonesia’s remarkable rise A sudden leap into the top 10 of the global economy The EU filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization against a ban on the export of nickel ore to Indonesia and was correct in its decision in late November. The Jakarta government appealed on Monday. The ban on sex outside marriage is debated Talks with Indonesia, which will chair the ASEAN group next year, are also weighed down by a controversial new criminal law that calls into question a partnership of values ​​with the Muslim-majority country: the law passed by parliament in Jakarta makes extramarital sex a punishable offense dating homosexuals, as they are not allowed to marry in the country. In addition, blasphemy bans will be expanded, which human rights groups say will make it harder to criticize Islam. According to information from Brussels, the heads of state and government of the EU want to make the tightening of criminal law an issue in the talks with Widodo. Criminal law is also a concern from the perspective of possible investments in Indonesia, he said. Foreigners may be deterred by law. The developments in Indonesia are examples of the dilemma the EU faces in the region: on the one hand, Europe sees Southeast Asia as a strategic partner, on the other hand, the policies of the countries there are often in stark contrast to EU values ​​with authoritarian governments in countries like Cambodia and Vietnam, the son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos jr. leader of the Philippines and a military junta in Myanmar. However, their boss was not invited to Brussels. The absence of the junta, which has close ties to China and Russia, should facilitate a joint closing statement of the EU-ASEAN summit. The majority of ASEAN countries see themselves as neutral, especially vis-à-vis Russia, on wording regarding the war in Ukraine and the conflicts in the South China Sea. >> Read here: What emerging market investors can learn from Vietnam However, EU officials have recently speculated that a clear statement from both groups of states would be possible. The economic consequences of the war in the form of high energy and food prices are also being felt in Southeast Asia. After: China’s rivals: Seven charts show how the balance of power in Asia is shifting

