House committee asks National Archives to examine Trump’s storage unit

The House Oversight Committee sent a letter to the National Archives on Tuesday requesting a review to determine whether former President Donald Trump kept additional presidential records in its Florida warehouse.

The request from Committees Chair Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (DN.Y.) follows a Washington Post report that at least two items marked classified were found by an outside team hired by Trump to search a storage unit, along with at least two of her properties, after her legal team was pressured by a federal judge to certify that she had fully complied with a May grand jury subpoena to turn over all materials bearing classified marks.

According to the letter obtained by The Post, Maloney expressed concern to Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall that the Trump storage facility and other properties may contain presidential documents that were not the focus of the research. and therefore were not turned over to the federal government.

This investigation, which is separate from the Justice Department’s ongoing criminal investigation into Mr. Trump’s actions, seeks to understand the full extent and impact of former President Trump’s violations of the law. [Presidential Records Act] to determine what additional steps, including possible legislative reforms, might be necessary to ensure the preservation of presidential records for the American people, Maloney wrote.

It’s unclear whether Maloneys’ investigation will gain traction. She has about two weeks left as committee chair before Republicans take control of the House in 2023.

The recovery of classified information held by former presidents has been a focus of concern for federal agents and prosecutors who are reviewing classified documents from the home and private club of Trumps Mar-a-Lago, leaving an accountability gap. other papers, documents, objects, and records covered by the law that requires Trump to keep all records relating to his official duties as president.

It is unclear whether the outside team hired by Trump searched for unclassified presidential records.

The lame Democrats who currently control the House Oversight Committee know their time is up in just weeks because they were fired by the American people and desperately continue to use the political henchmen of the National Archives as a weapon against President Trump, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. They can send all the strongly worded letters they want, but they have become an absolute farce and the Americans see through their charade.

The storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida where at least two items marked classified were discovered contained a mixture of gifts, boxes and costumes and other clothing, according to a person familiar with the contents of the unit, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.

It was suits and wrestling swords and belts and all sorts of things, this person said. To my knowledge, [Trump] has never even been in this storage unit. I don’t think anyone in Trump World can tell you what’s in that storage unit.

From time to time, another person familiar with the matter said Trump aides come to the facility to look for particular things.

For years, former President Donald Trump has insisted on safeguarding classified documents when speaking about Hillary Clinton. Then he took some unduly to Florida. (Video: JM Rieger/The Washington Post, Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

During Trump’s chaotic exit from the White House, there were multiple pallet deliveries to Mar-a-Lago and Florida, according to a staff member involved in the deliveries. Other deliveries went down to the Mar-a-Lago catacombs, this person said.

Some of the pallets went to the club, and some of them arrived at the storage unit, this person said. People don’t realize there was a conglomerate network of catacombs down there.

In a court-approved search in August, FBI agents found more than 100 classified documents that had not been turned over in response to the May grand jury subpoena. Some of them contained extremely sensitive information, including on Iran’s missile program, China and a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities.

Previously, the National Archives recovered 15 boxes of Trump documents after it came to believe that some Trump administration presidential records of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were missing and possibly in Trump’s possession.

A person directly involved in handling some materials said there was never any cataloging or inventory of the boxes that arrived from the White House after the administration ended.

No one has been through this to my knowledge, said this person. I can promise you this, there is absolutely no semblance of organization or cataloging or anything.

