



Priti Patel and Boris Johnson are backing a bill that would allow the government to override ECHR rulings on Rwandan flights. Priti Patel and Boris Johnson are backing a bill that would allow the government to override ECHR rulings on Rwandan flights. Boris Johnson and Go Limpet joined forces to put pressure on Rishi Sunak on the government’s plan to send illegal immigrants Rwanda. The high-profile couple back a bill that would give the government the power to override EU judges’ rulings on the controversial policy. Patel unveiled the policy earlier this year after signing an agreement with the African nation. But not a single asylum seeker has yet been deported after the The European Court of Human Rights blocked the first flights should take off in June. In a bid to end the impasse, Tory MP Jonathan Gullis tabled the Asylum Seekers (Deportation to Safe Countries) Bill, which would ensure that parliament, not irresponsible foreign judges in Europe , have the last word. Among those who have signed the bill are Johnson, Patel, Jacob Rees Mogg and Nadine Dorries – none of them supported Rishi Sunak to be Prime Minister. Gullis told Talk TV: Boris Johnson was very happy to support a bill enacting what he and Priti had been working on side by side. There was no mention of the prime minister. In fact, Boris never gave his full support, in any conversation I’ve ever had, to Rishi Sunak. He added: Having Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries – all those other co-signers – are very strong MPs who I’m very proud to work with. The intervention from the Conservative heavy hitters came as Rishi Sunak unveiled its own plans to combat illegal immigration. The Prime Minister has said he will introduce legislation in the New Year to stop asylum seekers coming to the UK in small boats across the Channel. He also pledged to clear the backlog of pending asylum claims and house immigrants in former holiday parks rather than hotels. The last home office Figures show there were more than 143,000 asylum seekers awaiting a decision on their claims in the year to September, while almost 100,000 had been waiting for more than six months. The story continues More than 44,000 people have crossed the Channel to the UK this year, according to government figures. In a statement to the Commons, Sunak said: I said enough was enough and I mean it. And that means I’m ready to do what needs to be done. Related…

