Sulawesi hydroelectric dam could flood important archaeological sites

A Jakarta-based hydroelectric company aims to build a dam on the Karama River in West Sulawesi as part of a clean energy project to help wean the country off coal.

A flood map shows the dam could raise water levels in rivers 62 meters (203 feet) above sea level, potentially damaging important archaeological sites in the Karama Valley.

In 2020, archaeologists announced that they had found Indonesia’s oldest known strain of rice in the Karama Valley, an important region of the Austronesian expansion, considered one of the most expansive prehistoric human migrations.

KALUMPANG, Indonesia In January, as representatives of a hydroelectric company explained their plan to dam the river near his home, Kasman wondered if he was aiming for annihilation.

Kasman is the head of the village deliberation body in Kalumpang, a village on the Karama River in West Sulawesi, one of Indonesia’s largest islands. Jakarta-based PT DND Hydro Ecopower wants to harness its fast-moving waters as part of a 190-megawatt clean energy project to help the country wean off coal.

As the pitchers assured residents that the reservoir formed by the dam would not flood their village, Kasman was unconvinced.

How do we know they can be believed? he said to Mongabay.

Indonesia runs on coal. Fossil fuels account for 63% of the energy mix of the archipelagic nation of Southeast Asia, whose 275 million inhabitants make it the fourth most populous country in the world.

To reduce Indonesia’s reliance on coal, President Joko Widodo has urged business leaders to develop hydropower, taking advantage of the roughly 4,400 large and medium rivers that dot the country’s thousands of islands.

But while hydroelectric dams can help reduce carbon emissions, they have also moved Tens of millions of people around the world, submerging large tracts of land and forcing rural communities to pick up and move.

In the area around the village of Kasmans, the prospect of flooding caused by the dams has another implication: that ancient archaeological sites could be submerged.

The Karama River, which flows through West Sulawesi and empties into the Makassar Strait, is home to important sites of the Austronesian expansion, considered one of the most extensive prehistoric migrations in human history.

According to the theory, the Austronesian-speaking peoples of Taiwan used new maritime and navigational technologies to colonize much of present-day Southeast Asia, not to mention islands as far west as Madagascar and as far to the east than Polynesia.

In addition to linguistic evidence, the theory is supported by archaeological evidence discoveries of sites such as Minanga Sipakko, located a few kilometers from Kasman’s house. In 2020, scientists announcement that fossilized rice husks discovered at the site showed that the Oryza sativa rice strain, the oldest in Indonesia, originated in the Karama Valley.

Scientists say the Karama River Valley holds more such treasures. But if the dam goes ahead, water levels in the rivers would rise to 62 meters (203ft) above sea level, according to a flood map produced by a consultant hired by the company, consulted by Mongabay. This could damage valuable archaeological sites, according to Budianto Hakim, an archaeologist with the government’s National Research and Innovation Agency.

From upstream to downstream, on both sides of the river, it all has archaeological potential, and much of it has yet to be exposed, Budianto told Mongabay. We only discovered about 10%.

Budianto said he was shocked to see the flood map. If these areas are submerged, we don’t know the archaeological potential that could be submerged with them, he said. This is perhaps where the most important sites are, where the oldest sites are.

While West Sulawesi is largely without electricity problems, the province’s electrification has reached 98.4%, according to energy ministry officials, who said additional power would be necessary to serve future industries in the region.

Future major industries will need hydroelectric power, Azhar Tauhid, an electricity inspector with the provincial energy and mineral resources office, told Mongabay.

DND Hydro Ecopower is majority owned by D&C Engineering Company, a joint venture between the Indonesians Sumber Sakti Prima EnergyHong Kong-based Garland Investment Ltd. and Chinas Zhejiang Huaye Power Engineering Co. Ltd.

Two other companies, the Indonesian PT Ciptaniaga Makmur Abadi (21%) and the Californian Denergy Power LLC (1%), hold minority stakes.

Sumberenergi Sakti Prima also has significant fossil fuel investments, including coal-fired power plants in Cilacap, Central Java province, and Jeneponto, South Sulawesi province.

We are fighting for clean energy, Gunawan Ihsan, regional manager of DND Hydro Ecopower, told Mongabay. We want to promote renewable energies. So let’s go from that [project on the Karama River].

As of now, the Karama Dam is still awaiting a recommendation from the West Sulawesi Environment Department.

So far, he has not been issued any pending proceedings, said Aco Takdir, head of the West Sulawesi environment office.

