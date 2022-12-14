Politics
‘Jawab do, Modi…’: Congress denounces Tawang’s Chinese incursion | Latest India News
Amid political fury from opposition parties over attempts by Chinese soldiers last week to breach the LAC (Line of Actual Control) at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Congress has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain his “relationship” with this country. The party tweeted a graphic claiming China’s state media Global Times said “(if) Modi loses Gujarat, it will have a negative effect on China” and added the hashtag “#JawabDoModi”.
“What is your relationship with China… #JawabDoModi (answer, Modi)…” said Congress; the ‘JawabDoModi’ cry was also launched by the party in 2014, when opposition parties united to criticize Modi for not firing then Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti over a speech alleged hatred.
Fast forward to 2022 and “JawabDoModi” rings out again, this time about China’s blatantly illegal attempt to change the status quo in the northeastern state.
The Tawang Showdown
On December 9, Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector. India responded to China’s incursions in a “firm and resolute” manner and forced a retreat, the government said. The Indian Air Force had also been called into action; Defense sources told the ANI news agency “over the past few weeks there have been occasions when our planes have had to be scrambled” to attack enemy drones.
READ | The Jat Regiment, the other 2 units of the Indian Army clashed with Chinese troops at Arunachal | 10 dots
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament that there were no fatalities – unlike the June 20202 clash in the Galwan Valley – and no serious injuries among Indian soldiers.
The brawl, however, sparked outrage in Parliament and accusations from Congress that the Prime Minister and the government were “hiding the truth”. The party said Singh’s account was ‘incomplete’ and – in jokes reminiscent of the Galwan incident – claimed the Modi government had remained a ‘silent spectator’ of China’s actions as it went through borders.
Congress reacts
The Congress was joined by other opposition MPs, including those from the Communist Party, Shiv Sena, RJD and SP, to stage a walkout.
Opposition parties left the Rajya Sabha again on Wednesday morning.
New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke about the Galwan clash. The party has often targeted Modi and the government for their claim that the Galwan incident did not result in India ceding territory to its neighbour.
READ | ‘I taught them a lesson’: PM Modi on Galwan’s confrontation with China
The confrontation in Tawang was mirrored by one in parliament on Tuesday, with the BJP and Congress each accusing the other of evading serious issues.
The Congress said the BJP raised the issue of the FCRA’s cancellation of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) to divert public attention and the BJP said the Congress was using Tawang to hide from these issues.
The FCRA controversy
The cancellation of the FCRA registration for the RGF is linked to all this because the union’s Home Secretary Amit Shah claimed that the license was canceled in October last year – due to RGF funds from the Chinese Embassy – approx. 1.35 crore – and banned Islamist preacher Zakir Naik – approx. 50 lakh.
Shah demanded to know about the “China-Congress connection”.
READ | Cong disrupted parliament to sidestep RGF issue: Amit Shah
The Home Secretary also accused Congress (which was then in power) of allowing China to seize Indian territory after the 1962 war between the nations.
On the issue of borders, Shah made it clear to parliament that “the BJP will not allow any incursion…we will not leave an inch of land that the soldiers saved our land.”
